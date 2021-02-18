 

Fuel Tech, Inc. Announces Closing of $25.8 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or "the Company"), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement that consisted of 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 shares of common stock, at purchase price of $5.1625 per share and associated warrant, that was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $25.8 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. The common stock purchase warrants have an exercise price of $5.10 per warrant, are immediately exercisable and will expire on the five-and one-half year anniversary of the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the shares and warrant shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors no later than February 27, 2021 and to use its best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than May 18, 2021 in the event of a "full review" by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The securities offered in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable under state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 10 days of the closing to register the resale of the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying the warrants issued in the private placement.

