InVision AG: Preliminary Results for 2020 Financial Year



18.02.2021 / 09:46

InVision AG: Preliminary Results for 2020 Financial Year



Düsseldorf (Germany), 18th February 2021 - According to preliminary figures, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) recorded total revenues of EUR 12.75 million in fiscal year 2020, up 1 percent year-on-year (2019: EUR 12.62 million). The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by 16 percent from EUR 0.98 million in the previous year to EUR 1.14 million. As a result, the EBIT margin for the year 2020 was at 9 percent (2019: 8 percent). The consolidated result decreased by 90 percent to EUR 0.29 million (2019: EUR 2.95 million). Accordingly, earnings per share also went down to EUR 0.17 (2019: EUR 1.34).



In fiscal year 2020, the operating cash flow declined by 36 percent to EUR 0.95 million (2019: EUR 1.49 million). As of 31 December 2020, liquid funds increased to EUR 7.79 million (31 December 2019: EUR 2.62 million), mainly due to the precautionary use of a credit line. The equity capital totaled EUR 13.41 million at the end of the year (31 December 2019: EUR 13.13 million). As of 31 December 2020, the equity ratio equaled 60 percent (31 December 2019: 72 percent), based on a balance sheet total of EUR 22.40 million (31 December 2019: EUR 18.21 million).



The complete 2020 Annual Report will be available from 25th March 2021 on the Company's website at www.ivx.com/en/investors.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

