 

MOGU to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +1 647 689 5649
Mainland China, North: +86 108 007 141 191
Mainland China, South: +86 108 001 401 195
United States: +1 877 824 0239
Hong Kong: +852 800 901 563
Passcode: Mogu

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 4, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

 

+1 416 621 4642

U.S. Toll Free

 

+1 800 585 8367

Passcode:

 

1353957

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

For more information on MOGU, please visit: http://ir.mogu-inc.com.



