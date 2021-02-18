 

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer places EUR 300m ESG-linked Schuldschein loan

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer places EUR 300m ESG-linked Schuldschein loan

TeamViewer places EUR 300m ESG-linked Schuldschein loan
 

  • Transaction upsized to meet strong local and international demand for maturities up to ten years
  • Priced at low end of guidance with an average interest margin of 1.2%
  • First ESG-linked Schuldschein loan in the software sector underlines TeamViewer's commitment to sustainability. Margin gains from improving ESG score to be devoted to sustainability initiatives


Goppingen, 18 February 2021: TeamViewer has successfully placed a EUR 300m Schuldschein loan with interest margins linked to the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Due to significant oversubscription and high interest from German and international banks and institutional investors, the transaction was upsized from EUR 150m to EUR 300m. All tranches with maturities of three, five, seven and ten years priced at the low end of guidance, resulting in an average interest margin of 1.2%.

Despite TeamViewer's overall low ESG risk according to Sustainalytics, a market leading provider of ESG ratings, the company has identified specific ESG areas with improvement potential and has linked the margin of the Schuldschein loan to an increase of the Sustainalytics ESG Management Score. Possible interest savings will be invested in sustainability initiatives.

TeamViewer intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding its comprehensive growth initiatives, as well as to partially repay existing financial liabilities.

"Our successful Schuldschein loan debut diversifies TeamViewer's funding sources at very attractive terms and demonstrates the confidence in our business model combining strong growth with high profitability and cash flow. Linking the margin to the ESG score incorporates our ambitious sustainability agenda in TeamViewer's financing strategy now as well.", said Carsten Keller, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

