 

CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  56   |   |   

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it has created a new distribution company called Legacy Distribution Group. 

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. Until now, CBD brands have had to rely heavily on distributors that may be as new to CBD as the customers they service. While many of these distributors have a long track record of success, their lack of CBD expertise and broader, mostly traditional brand portfolios routinely result in the underperformance of the CBD brands they represent. This is the problem Legacy aims to solve. By providing best-in-class service and unmatched CBD expertise, Legacy’s curated approach is designed specifically to help maximize the growth and market penetration of new and existing CBD brands. Currently, Legacy has begun vetting a new round of CBD brands to be included in their growing portfolio.

CBD Global has enlisted a team of highly skilled distribution and sales managers that have honed their expertise in large scale DSD over the past several decades.  The assembly of this team is a collaborative effort with people and companies that have successfully managed and navigated the creation and growth of distribution channel services and we are pleased to launch this project. The team at Legacy Distribution collectively has nearly three decades of experience in DSD operations and nearly a decade long track record of sales success in the CBD space. This unique combination results in an unparalleled ability to successfully open and effectively service new accounts on behalf of the brands in their portfolio.  Legacy Distribution has acquired distribution and sales routes that consist of approximately 1,000 points of distribution in the Colorado and surrounding region.  These routes were established with CBD infused product in early 2019 and continue to grow with seven major brands being represented.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “Direct store delivery is a big piece of my corporate background, running large scale distribution facilities for companies like Target Corporation, Sears Roebuck and Federal Mogul.  I’ve found that to be successful in this space leadership needs to surround themselves with solid operators that possess incredible relationships.  In the coming months we will be able to share more information about the team, the growing list of distribution agreements with multiple large-scale brands and the likes.  We are extremely excited to bring this to the CBD industry with the intent to provide a quicker, more efficient and more affordable path to sales for the CBD Brands that are trying to get their products on the shelf.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products Denver, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it has created a new distribution company called …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences lanciert Legacy Distribution Group, eine auf CBD-haltige Produkte spezialisierte Vertriebsgesellschaft (deutsch)
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences lanciert Legacy Distribution Group, eine auf CBD-haltige Produkte spezialisierte Vertriebsgesellschaft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.05.20
11
CBD Global Sciences: CBD Global Sciences setzt weiteren Meilenstein