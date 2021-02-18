 

Alcon Announces Broad Retail Availability of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength in the U.S.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.7%) is now available in-store and online at U.S. retailers, following its 2020 approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sale over-the-counter (OTC). As Alcon’s third Rx-to-OTC switch in the past twelve months, Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength joins the #1 selling OTC eye allergy relief brand and is poised to help the company maintain its leadership position in the ocular allergy market.

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength now available in select U.S. stores and online retailers

“The introduction of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength brings a full 24 hours of eye allergy itch relief over the counter for millions of Americans with eye allergies,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. “We’re thrilled to provide access to the strongest concentration of olopatadine, previously the #1 doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch relief ingredient, to consumers in time for the spring allergy season.”

Approximately 66 million Americans (1 in 5) suffer from ocular allergies, but only 7 million use an over-the-counter allergy eye drop to relieve their symptoms.2-5 Alcon’s Pataday portfolio of products offers fast, long-lasting eye allergy itch relief to the U.S. population affected by allergic conjunctivitis.6 Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength provides a full 24 hours of eye allergy itch relief from pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander for people ages two and older with just one drop once a day.

Since 2008, more than 40 million prescriptions were written for olopatadine, the active ingredient in Pataday.7 Additionally, 58% of buyers of Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief were new to the OTC eye allergy category.**

“For years, prescription Pazeo was my go-to for patients with itchy, allergy eyes in need of quick, 24-hour relief. Now, I’m excited to be able to send them to their retailer of choice for Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength and the other Pataday options, confident they’ll find relief despite lifestyle needs,” said Tania Elliott, M.D., Allergist, New York, NY.***

