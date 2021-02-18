 

PAE Awarded Seat on Department of Justice MEGA 5 IDIQ

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a seat on the U.S. Department of Justice MEGA 5 Automated Litigation Support Services indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multiple-award contract vehicle. PAE is one of the companies that will compete for task orders on MEGA 5.

“Our National Security Solutions division will continue providing exceptional service through our core capabilities that past MEGA programs have depended upon,” said PAE President and CEO John Heller.

MEGA 5 supports Department of Justice attorneys throughout the course of litigation across all eight of the agency’s litigating divisions with a wide range of professional services.

About PAE
For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations and bid protests. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

For media inquiries regarding PAE, contact:

Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
terrence.nowlin@pae.com

For investor inquiries regarding PAE, contact:

Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
mark.zindler@pae.com




Disclaimer

