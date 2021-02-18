Alabama Hospital Chooses TruBridge RCM Product

Jackson Hospital is excited about its partnership with TruBridge, which will help the hospital fulfill its mission to provide cost-effective care to all members of its community. The TruBridge revenue cycle technology will allow the hospital to recognize and improve payer opportunities, resulting in a more efficient process. Additionally, the analytics and reporting capabilities in the RCM solution will allow Jackson Hospital to monitor progress daily.

“We look forward to using their integrated suite of products to improve our overall financial performance. Specifically, we are eager to leverage components to support a robust denial management and contract management program. This will allow us to validate our payments from payers to ensure we are paid the correct fees for the services that we have provided,” said David Ralston, vice president of revenue cycle at Jackson Hospital.

Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge, said, “Helping healthcare organizations like Jackson Hospital transform their financial results through our modern revenue cycle software is something all of us at TruBridge are passionate about. We understand a financially healthy organization is better able to care for its community.”

About TruBridge

TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of companies, provides business and consulting services, and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution. With our arsenal of RCM offerings that include a HFMA Peer Reviewed product and an HMFA Peer Reviewed complete outsourcing service, TruBridge helps hospitals, physician clinics, and skilled nursing organizations of all sizes become more efficient at serving their communities. For further information visit www.trubridge.com.

