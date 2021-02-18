Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company will be re-filing our FORM 10 today

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce the Company will be re-filing its FORM 10 process today with the SEC. Our Securities Counsel, Steve Mills has the instructions to start this today. The Company must live on at

Patrick J Jensen, our Director commented today, “It was my pleasure to speak with the SEC today to re-file our FORM 10 very soon. We spoke for about 15 minutes today. The SEC and I spoke about Mr. “ROBERT” from China buying out ACCR. We spoke about the possible deal for a large marijuana/hemp processing company merging into ACCR. This is deal is contingent on ACCR going current info tier.” Patrick added, “The Corporation must live on! I am stepping down soon as Director/CFO of this Corporation one day in the future. My wife of 35 years is fighting Cancer, and my priorities today have changed. In the end, I will remain a large shareholder in ACCR.”

We agree to do this within the spirit of the law, and we also agree to include a PCAOB auditor/CPA with our re-filed FORM 10.” He concluded as saying, “ACCR will see that bloodied RED STOP SIGN down from OTC Markets.com. PERIOD”



This deal is based on principles of US American Capitalism. We will succeed, and Steve Mills will be calling ACCR tonight to push this deal through.

He believes in ACCR’s commitment to do things the right way. We are thankful for Steve Mills and his service to this Company.

Thank you for believing in me…Patrick

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAGnKpE4NCI

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.