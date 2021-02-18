Airgain Promotes Morad Sbahi to SVP of Global Product and Marketing

In his new role, Sbahi will be responsible for managing and marketing Airgain’s products as well as driving adoption of the Company’s newer technologies across the globe. Sbahi will also be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive marketing and communication strategy that supports business growth and enhances the Company’s brand awareness.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) has promoted Vice President of Corporate Strategy Morad Sbahi to the new position of Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing.

Since joining Airgain in 2013, Sbahi has held a number of senior management positions, including most recently as Vice President of Corporate Strategy, where he spearheaded the Company’s recent acquisition of NimbeLink, a leader in edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Prior to that, Sbahi held the position of General Manager of EMEA, where he helped to establish Airgain’s presence in the region. Sbahi will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Suen.

“Morad has been an invaluable asset to our team and his promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his service as well as abilities,” said Suen. “He brings a strong mix of semiconductor, service provider sales, and marketing expertise to the new position of SVP of Global Product and Marketing. We look forward to leveraging his skillset to accelerate adoption of our core products and new, innovative products, including AirgainConnect, the recently acquired NimbeLink portfolio, and 5G mmWave.”

Prior to joining Airgain, Sbahi held various management roles at leading semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments, Applied Micro, and Broadcom. While at Broadcom, Sbahi was an integral part of a senior marketing team responsible for a $250 million business within the company.

Sbahi holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Warwick Business School at the University of Warwick in England. He is fluent in three languages.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.