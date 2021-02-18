 

Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 am PT (11:45 am ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. Pinterest is a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding their next vacation destination. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 450 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pinterrest -- der nächste Short im abklingenden Bullenmarkt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 am PT (11:45 am ET). A live webcast and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Die Übernahmegespräche bei der Pinterest-Aktie laufen ins Leere: Gut so!
16.02.21
3 Top-Tech Aktien für das nächste Jahrzehnt
16.02.21
Pinterest-Aktie: 200 US-Dollar möglich?
15.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: Ehang, Bitcoin, Plug Power, Nel, Tesla, Jinko, Pinterest, Nvidia, Match Group
14.02.21
Vergiss AMC und GameStop: Diese 5 Aktien starten richtig durch
13.02.21
Pinterest-Aktie: Übernahme durch Microsoft?
11.02.21
iRobot, Zynga, Glu Mobile, Pinterest, Match, Weibo, Tilray, Gamestop, Canopy Growth - Opening Bell
09.02.21
Pinterest-Aktie nach Top-Q4! 3 Gründe, warum die Aktie genau jetzt top ist!
09.02.21
Vergiss Bitcoin! Diese Wachstumsgeschichten entfalten jetzt erst ihre Erfolgsbasis!
08.02.21
Marktkompass: DAX, PINTEREST & SNAP | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
150
Pinterrest -- der nächste Short im abklingenden Bullenmarkt