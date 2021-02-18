Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 am PT (11:45 am ET).

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. Pinterest is a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding their next vacation destination. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 450 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005914/en/