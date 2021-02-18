MVB Financial Corp. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Finishes 2020 with Record Earnings

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB Financial,” “MVB,” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.00 basic and $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $37.4 million, or $3.13 basic and $3.06 diluted earnings per share.

Net income $ 11,838 $ 6,491 $ 4,095 $ 37,411 $ 26,991

Earnings per share - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 3.13 $ 2.26

Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 3.06 $ 2.20

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Deposits: Noninterest-bearing (“NIB”) deposits were $715.8 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $73.0 million, or 11.3%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $437.2 million, or 157.0%, from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, NIB deposits were 36.1% of total deposits, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2020, and 22.0% as of December 31, 2019.

Noninterest-bearing (“NIB”) deposits were $715.8 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $73.0 million, or 11.3%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $437.2 million, or 157.0%, from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, NIB deposits were 36.1% of total deposits, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2020, and 22.0% as of December 31, 2019. Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.8% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of four basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 92 basis points from December 31, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $82.0 million which are generally fully guaranteed by the U.S. government, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.9% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of five basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 102 basis points from December 31, 2019.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.8% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of four basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 92 basis points from December 31, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $82.0 million which are generally fully guaranteed by the U.S. government, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.9% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of five basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 102 basis points from December 31, 2019. Growth in Tangible Book Value (“TBV”) per Share: TBV per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $19.73 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.07, or 5.7%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $4.53, or 29.8%, from December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of TBV is included as the last page of this release.

TBV per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $19.73 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.07, or 5.7%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $4.53, or 29.8%, from December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of TBV is included as the last page of this release. Capital: MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank” or the “Bank”) finished the fourth quarter with consistently strong capital ratios. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.0%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.6%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.8%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.8% as of December 31, 2020. Also, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 668,390 shares totaling $13.1 million through a share repurchase plan and a tender offer.

FINTECH HIGHLIGHTS

Financial technology related companies (“Fintech”) deposits totaled $533.0 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $168.2 million, or 46.1%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $382.8 million, or 254.8%, from December 31, 2019.

Gaming deposits, included in total Fintech deposits, were $357.9 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $151.3 million, or 73.3%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $237.6 million, or 197.5%, from December 31, 2019.

MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW

The Company completed a very successful year and continued to further strengthen capital and maintained a significant allowance for loan losses, all while generating competitive earnings of $11.8 million in the fourth quarter to position the Company for continued success in the future.

The Bank paid off all Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and other borrowings during the fourth quarter and further reduced its reliance on brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and higher-cost deposits by replacing these deposits with noninterest-bearing deposits. The growth in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by MVB’s continual execution of strategic initiatives in Fintech and specialty deposits.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 ended as one of the most successful years in MVB history. MVB completed multiple strategic transactions, created growth in tangible book value and shareholder value during unprecedented times, and onboarded a number of highly talented and experienced Team Members. I could not be more grateful to Team MVB and what we have accomplished,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. “MVB is well positioned into 2021 with an extremely strong balance sheet, strong capital and liquidity positions. Our continued execution in our Fintech and gaming verticals gives us the ability to expand our product base on the financial frontier.”

LOANS

Loans, excluding PPP loans of $82.0 million, totaled $1.37 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $31.1 million, or 2.3%, from September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $2.8 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on loans, including PPP loans, was 4.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 20 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of 39 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $0.9 million in loan fees, an increase of $0.4 million in accretion related to the loans acquired from The First State Bank (“First State”), and the mortgage combination announced during the third quarter of 2020 that caused a significant decrease in lower-yielding loans held-for-sale.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 53.2%, from September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $108.7 million, or 99.0%, from December 31, 2019, as a result of the MVB Mortgage combination to form Intercoastal Mortgage, LLC as previously announced on July 1, 2020.

DEPOSITS

Deposits totaled $1.98 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $83.4 million, or 4.4%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $717.3 million, or 56.7%, from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $715.8 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $73.0 million, or 11.3%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $437.2 million, or 157.0%, from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, NIB deposits were 36.1% of total deposits, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2020, and 22.0% as of December 31, 2019.

Throughout 2020, the Company used the influx of noninterest-bearing deposits to pay off FHLB and other borrowings and decrease reliance on higher-cost funding sources. Also as a result of the increase in deposits, the Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 73.3% as of December 31, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $17.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.1%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 11.5%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was 3.4%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of 14 basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest margin was primarily impacted by excess liquidity and PPP loans originated during the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excess liquidity accounted for 29 basis points of the decrease and the PPP loans originated during the second quarter accounted for 10 basis points of the decrease. The tax-equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income and are $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the FDIC-assisted acquisition of First State, the fully-tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 would have decreased 12 basis points.

Interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $19.4 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3.9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $1.9 million, or 8.8%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The 90-basis point increase in the yield on real estate loans compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was partially offset by a 7-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on investment securities. The increase in the yield on real estate loans was due to the mortgage combination announced during the third quarter of 2020 that caused a significant decrease in lower-yielding loans held-for-sale. The decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets of 101-basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was the result of a 51-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and a 25-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on investment securities.

A significant factor in the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets has been the continuing increase in the Company’s liquidity. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, interest-bearing deposits with banks, CDs with banks, and investment securities were 31% of average earning assets, compared to 22% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and compared to 15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 21.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $3.7 million, or 68.9%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was a result of a 14-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily the result of a 180-basis point decrease in the cost of FHLB and other borrowings that was partially offset by a 216-basis point increase in the cost of subordinated debt. The decrease compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was the result of a 104-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily the result of a 153-basis point decrease in the cost of FHLB and other borrowings and a 131-basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts.

An increase in the Company's average noninterest-bearing balances of $144.1 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2020 helped to maintain a 18-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to a 21-basis point favorable spread for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

An increase in the Company’s average noninterest-bearing balances of $389.9 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 helped to maintain a 18-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to a 35-basis point favorable spread for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $0.2 million, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 97.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and remained consistent with the comparable period of 2019. As a result of the changes in provision, allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding the fair value mark totaling $16.9 million on the loans acquired from First State was 1.8% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of four basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 92 basis points from December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans of $82.0 million, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.9% as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of five basis points from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 102 basis points from December 31, 2019. The Company continues to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 as it relates to the asset quality of the loan portfolio and will continue to evaluate and assess the need for additional loan loss provision in 2021.

Nonperforming loans decreased $1.2 million to $13.7 million, or 0.9%, of total loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020. In addition, net charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.1% of total loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Commercial loan modifications continue to decrease and totaled $34.7 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $41.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Mortgage loan modifications also continue to decrease and totaled $13.5 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $15.5 million as of September 30, 2020. These modifications include interest-only payments and payment deferrals. Of the current commercial loan modifications, $32.5 million were related to the hotel portfolio and all related payments are current. These modifications were not considered to be troubled debt restructurings.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $16.6 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 12.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 12.3%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The $2.3 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was due to decreases of $3.3 million in gain on mortgage combination transaction recognized during the third quarter of 2020, and $3.1 million in equity method investment income from the MVB Mortgage combination to form Intercoastal Mortgage that occurred during the third quarter of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a $3.4 million gain the Company recognized from a sale of a portion of one of its Fintech investments.

The $1.8 million increase in noninterest income from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was due to increases of $10.6 million in equity method investment income from Intercoastal Mortgage and a $3.4 million gain on the sale of equity securities from the sale of a portion of one of the Company’s Fintech investments, and $1.4 million in gain on derivatives. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $13.0 million in mortgage fee income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $20.9 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $4.1 million, or 16.4%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The $2.6 million increase in noninterest expense from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was due to an increase of $1.8 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $0.9 million in professional fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily the result of a $1.0 million increase in incentive compensation and a $0.6 million increase in salaries.

The $4.1 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was due to a decrease of $3.5 million in salaries and employee benefits and a decrease of $0.7 million in travel, entertainment, dues, and subscriptions expense. Of the decrease in salaries and employee benefits, $7.9 million was related to the MVB Mortgage combination to form Intercoastal Mortgage and was partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in salaries primarily at the Bank and a $1.1 million increase in incentive compensation.

TENDER OFFER AND STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As previously announced on December 23, 2020, the Company announced the final results of its modified Dutch Auction tender offer to purchase, for cash, up to $45.0 million of its common stock at a price per share not less than $18 and not greater than $20.25. A total of 536,490 shares of the Company’s common stock were repurchased for an aggregate cost of approximately $10.9 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

In connection with the announcement of the final results of the tender offer, the Company also announced that on or before December 31, 2021, the Company may repurchase up to $31.9 million of additional shares of its common stock, including shares that were not otherwise purchased in the aforementioned tender offer, under the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program. Such repurchases may occur from time to time, on the open market or otherwise, at such prices and upon such terms as the Company may determine and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 668,390 shares totaling $13.1 million and a total of 796,414 shares totaling $15.0 million were repurchased in 2020. These figures include common stock repurchased through the tender offer.

SUBORDINATED DEBT

As previously announced on November 30, 2020, MVB completed a private placement of $40 million of 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional buyers. The notes are unsecured and have a ten-year term maturing on December 1, 2030.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on November 18, 2020, MVB issued its fourth quarterly dividend for 2020, totaling a $0.36 per share payout year-to-date. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

As previously announced on December 28, 2020, the Company issued a notice of redemption to redeem all of its outstanding shares of Convertible Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B and Series C. On January 28, 2021, preferred stock in the amount of $7.3 million was redeemed.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance, Paladin Fraud and MVB Technology, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this earnings release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,”, “would,” “will,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in financial technology companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; changes in economic, business, and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements.

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

MVB Financial Corp. Financial Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Full Year 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Interest income $ 19,353 $ 18,627 $ 21,230 $ 80,453 $ 82,361 Interest expense 1,666 2,117 5,365 11,627 22,961 Net interest income 17,687 16,510 15,865 68,826 59,400 Provision for loan losses 214 8,631 232 16,579 1,789 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,473 7,879 15,633 52,247 57,611 Noninterest income: Mortgage fee income — 7,264 13,015 33,427 41,045 Other income 16,576 11,634 1,741 58,410 23,559 Total noninterest income 16,576 18,898 14,756 91,837 64,604 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,269 10,519 15,723 61,629 56,175 Other expense 8,618 7,746 9,260 35,512 31,026 Total noninterest expenses 20,887 18,265 24,983 97,141 87,201 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 13,162 8,512 5,406 46,943 35,014 Income tax expense - continuing operations 1,324 2,021 1,311 9,532 8,450 Net income from continuing operations 11,838 6,491 4,095 37,411 26,564 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes — — — — 575 Income tax expense - discontinued operations — — — — 148 Net income from discontinued operations — — — — 427 Net income $ 11,838 $ 6,491 $ 4,095 $ 37,411 $ 26,991 Preferred dividends 116 116 115 461 479 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,722 $ 6,375 $ 3,980 $ 36,950 $ 26,512 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 3.13 $ 2.22 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 3.13 $ 2.26 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 3.06 $ 2.16 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 3.06 $ 2.20

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,893 $ 295,823 $ 28,002 Certificates of deposit with banks 11,803 12,301 12,549 Investment securities available-for-sale 410,624 297,964 235,821 Equity securities 27,585 24,164 18,514 Loans held-for-sale 1,062 2,271 109,788 Loans receivable 1,453,744 1,428,593 1,374,541 Allowance for loan losses (25,844) (25,913) (11,775) Loans receivable, net 1,427,900 1,402,680 1,362,766 Premises and equipment, net 26,203 26,176 21,974 Assets of branches held-for-sale — — 46,554 Goodwill 2,350 2,350 19,630 Other assets 160,056 150,730 88,516 Total assets $ 2,331,476 $ 2,214,459 $ 1,944,114 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 715,791 $ 642,835 $ 278,547 Interest-bearing deposits 1,266,598 1,256,122 986,495 Deposits of branches held-for-sale — — 188,270 FHLB and other borrowings — 25,800 222,885 Subordinated debt 43,407 4,124 4,124 Other liabilities 66,197 51,462 51,857 Stockholders' equity 239,483 234,116 211,936 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,331,476 $ 2,214,459 $ 1,944,114

Reportable Segments (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Commercial & Retail Banking Mortgage Banking Financial Holding Company Intercompany Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 75,812 $ 6,269 $ 3 $ (1,631) $ 80,453 Interest expense 10,400 3,139 261 (2,173) 11,627 Net interest income (loss) 65,412 3,130 (258) 542 68,826 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 16,649 (70) — — 16,579 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 48,763 3,200 (258) 542 52,247 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 247 33,722 — (542) 33,427 Other income 30,082 29,768 6,685 (8,125) 58,410 Total noninterest income 30,329 63,490 6,685 (8,667) 91,837 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 28,801 21,550 11,278 — 61,629 Other expenses 33,298 5,074 5,265 (8,125) 35,512 Total noninterest expenses 62,099 26,624 16,543 (8,125) 97,141 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,993 40,066 (10,116) — 46,943 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,752 9,862 (2,082) — 9,532 Net income (loss) $ 15,241 $ 30,204 $ (8,034) $ — $ 37,411 Preferred stock dividends — — 461 — 461 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 15,241 $ 30,204 $ (8,495) $ — $ 36,950

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Commercial & Retail Banking Mortgage Banking Financial Holding Company Intercompany Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 75,874 $ 8,342 $ 13 $ (1,868) $ 82,361 Interest expense 18,698 6,014 769 (2,520) 22,961 Net interest income (loss) 57,176 2,328 (756) 652 59,400 Provision for loan losses 1,622 167 — — 1,789 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 55,554 2,161 (756) 652 57,611 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 657 41,040 — (652) 41,045 Other income 23,033 1,289 6,268 (7,031) 23,559 Total noninterest income 23,690 42,329 6,268 (7,683) 64,604 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,067 28,432 8,676 — 56,175 Other expenses 25,070 8,136 4,851 (7,031) 31,026 Total noninterest expenses 44,137 36,568 13,527 (7,031) 87,201 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes 35,107 7,922 (8,015) — 35,014 Income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations 8,175 2,155 (1,880) — 8,450 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 26,932 $ 5,767 $ (6,135) $ — $ 26,564 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes $ — $ — $ 575 $ — $ 575 Income tax expense - discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 148 $ — $ 148 Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 427 $ — $ 427 Net income (loss) $ 26,932 $ 5,767 $ (5,708) $ — $ 26,991 Preferred stock dividends — — 479 — 479 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 26,932 $ 5,767 $ (6,187) $ — $ 26,512

Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 125,259 $ 191 0.15 % $ 9,264 $ 209 2.26 % $ 5,176 $ 108 2.09 % CDs with banks 12,484 246 1.97 14,097 280 1.99 14,778 295 2.00 Investment securities: Taxable 121,607 2,448 2.01 129,486 3,055 2.36 150,134 3,580 2.38 Tax-exempt 2 144,389 5,361 3.71 103,235 4,456 4.32 79,161 3,557 4.49 Loans and loans held-for-sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,136,858 54,434 4.79 987,674 53,087 5.37 854,108 43,099 5.05 Tax-exempt 2 8,966 422 4.70 12,549 561 4.47 14,352 632 4.40 Real estate 403,166 18,100 4.49 447,891 21,220 4.74 395,302 18,794 4.75 Consumer 6,973 465 6.67 8,948 547 6.11 11,349 575 5.07 Total loans 1,555,963 73,421 4.72 1,457,062 75,415 5.18 1,275,111 63,100 4.95 Total earning assets 1,959,702 81,667 4.17 1,713,144 83,414 4.87 1,524,360 70,640 4.63 Allowance for loan losses (18,079) (11,318) (10,530) Cash and due from banks 26,460 17,625 16,828 Other assets 181,439 131,370 106,600 Total assets $ 2,149,522 $ 1,850,821 $ 1,637,258 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 408,110 $ 2,521 0.62 % $ 381,092 $ 3,586 0.94 % $ 432,789 $ 3,246 0.75 % Money market checking 458,606 2,680 0.58 331,636 5,144 1.55 245,008 2,455 1.00 Savings 45,420 6 0.01 38,324 4 0.01 44,049 29 0.07 IRAs 13,691 218 1.59 17,415 329 1.89 17,894 285 1.59 CDs 349,787 4,869 1.39 387,660 8,376 2.16 319,720 5,620 1.76 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 9,856 23 0.23 11,252 48 0.43 18,536 56 0.30 FHLB and other borrowings 68,407 1,049 1.53 183,812 4,704 2.56 190,686 4,259 2.23 Subordinated debt 7,568 261 3.45 12,124 770 6.35 25,774 1,756 6.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,361,445 11,627 0.85 1,363,315 22,961 1.68 1,294,456 17,706 1.37 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 502,457 258,546 171,631 Other liabilities 61,169 33,810 10,304 Total liabilities 1,925,071 1,655,671 1,476,391 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock 7,334 7,660 7,834 Common stock 12,047 11,762 11,082 Additional paid-in capital 130,312 118,837 107,669 Treasury stock (2,637) (1,084) (1,084) Retained earnings 77,044 61,712 42,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 351 (3,737) (7,143) Total stockholders’ equity 224,451 195,150 160,867 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,149,522 $ 1,850,821 $ 1,637,258 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.32 3.19 3.26 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 70,040 3.57 % $ 60,453 3.53 % $ 52,934 3.47 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (1,214) $ (1,053) $ (880) Net interest spread 3.25 3.13 3.21 Net interest income and margin $ 68,826 3.51 % $ 59,400 3.47 % $ 52,054 3.41 % 1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 The Company’s PPP loans, totaling $82.0 million at December 31, 2020, are included in this amount for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net interest margin - U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 17,687 $ 16,510 $ 15,865 $ 68,826 $ 59,400 $ 52,054 Average interest-earning assets 2,085,571 1,933,213 1,786,574 1,959,702 1,713,144 1,524,360 Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.39 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.41 % Net interest margin - non-U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 17,687 $ 16,510 $ 15,865 $ 68,826 $ 59,400 $ 52,054 Plus: Impact of fully tax-equivalent adjustment 367 301 270 1,214 1,053 880 Net interest income on a fully tax- equivalent basis 18,054 16,811 16,135 70,040 60,453 52,934 Average interest-earning assets 2,085,571 1,933,213 1,786,574 1,959,702 1,713,144 1,524,360 Net interest margin on a fully tax- equivalent basis 3.44 % 3.45 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.53 % 3.47 %

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Full Year 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 11,838 $ 6,491 $ 4,095 $ 37,411 $ 26,564 Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 427 Net income $ 11,838 $ 6,491 $ 4,095 37,411 26,991 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,722 $ 6,375 $ 3,980 36,950 26,512 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 3.13 $ 2.22 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.04 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 3.13 $ 2.26 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 3.06 $ 2.16 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.04 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 $ 3.06 $ 2.20 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.36 $ 0.195 Book value per common share $ 20.14 $ 19.07 $ 17.13 $ 20.14 $ 17.13 Tangible book value per common share 8 $ 19.73 $ 18.66 $ 15.20 $ 19.73 $ 15.20 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 11,752,841 11,948,989 11,869,091 11,821,574 11,713,885 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 12,144,471 12,116,418 12,334,423 12,088,106 12,044,667 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - continuing operations 1 2.1 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 1.7 % 1.4 % Return on average assets - discontinued operations 1 — % — % — % — % — % Return on average assets 1 2.1 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 1.7 % 1.5 % Return on average equity - continuing operations 1 20.1 % 11.3 % 7.9 % 16.7 % 13.6 % Return on average equity - discontinued operations 1 — % — % — % — % 0.2 % Return on average equity 1 20.1 % 11.3 % 7.9 % 16.7 % 13.8 % Net interest margin 2 3 3.44 % 3.45 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.53 % Efficiency 4 61.0 % 51.6 % 81.6 % 60.5 % 70.3 % Overhead 1 5 3.6 % 3.4 % 5.2 % 4.5 % 4.7 % Equity to assets 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.9 % 10.3 % 10.9 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Charge-offs $ 300 $ 111 $ 332 $ 2,190 $ 1,009 Recoveries $ 16 $ 5 $ 1 $ 33 $ 55 Net loan charge-offs to total loans 1 6 0.1 % — % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Allowance for loan losses $ 25,844 $ 25,913 $ 11,775 $ 25,844 $ 11,775 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 7 1.8 % 1.8 % 0.9 % 1.8 % 0.9 % Nonperforming loans $ 13,713 $ 14,893 $ 5,123 $ 13,713 $ 5,123 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.9 % 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.4 %

1 annualized for the quarterly periods presented

2 net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets

3 presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis

4 noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income

5 noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets

6 charge-offs less recoveries

7 excludes loans held-for-sale

8 This is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that the Company believes is helpful to interpreting financial results. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see “Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation” on the next page.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarterly Full Year 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Goodwill $ 2,350 $ 2,350 $ 19,630 $ 2,350 $ 19,630 Other intangibles 2,400 2,554 3,473 2,400 3,473 Total intangibles 4,750 4,904 23,103 4,750 23,103 Total equity 239,483 234,116 211,936 239,483 211,936 Less: Preferred equity (7,334) (7,334) (7,334) (7,334) (7,334) Less: Total intangibles (4,750) (4,904) (23,103) (4,750) (23,103) Tangible common equity 227,399 221,878 181,499 227,399 181,499 Tangible common equity 227,399 221,878 181,499 227,399 181,499 Common shares outstanding (000s) 11,526 11,889 11,944 11,526 11,944 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.73 $ 18.66 $ 15.20 $ 19.73 $ 15.20

