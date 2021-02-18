Office Properties Income Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

“We are pleased with OPI’s continued solid performance throughout 2020. Fourth quarter Normalized FFO per share and Same Property Cash Basis NOI growth both exceeded expectations and CAD increased by 6.5% year over year. Monthly rent collections continued to average approximately 99% through the fourth quarter and we have collected nearly 79% of granted rent deferrals. Our leasing activity showed solid performance throughout the year, completing two million square feet of activity with an average lease term of over seven years and a roll-up in rents of 6.9%.

Heading into 2021, our asset and property management teams remain focused on proactive tenant engagement to drive leasing and retention, along with management of property operations as tenants continue to advance their re-entry plans. With strong liquidity, including full availability on our $750 million revolving credit facility, we are well positioned to execute on growth activity through property acquisitions and select development and repositioning opportunities across our portfolio."

Quarterly Results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Financial (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) ($1,664) $65,029 Net income (loss) per share ($0.03) $1.35 Normalized FFO per share $1.28 $1.38 CAD per share $0.88 $0.83 Same Property Cash Basis NOI $92,515 $88,052

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $65.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 includes a $71.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, gain on sale of real estate, partially offset by an $8.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, loss on impairment of real estate.

Normalized funds from operations, or Normalized FFO, and cash available for distribution, or CAD, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $61.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, and $42.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, respectively, compared to Normalized FFO and CAD for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $66.4 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, and $39.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property cash basis net operating income, or Cash Basis NOI, increased 5.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in Same Property Cash Basis NOI is due to an increase in cash received from contractual rents of $3.0 million as a result of free rent expiring and roll-ups in rent related to leasing activity in 2020, as well as a $2.2 million decrease in operating expenses, mainly driven by cost savings initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offset by a decline in parking revenue of $0.8 million as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leasing activity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Leasing activity for new and renewal leases (rentable square feet) 139,000 Weighted average rental rate change (by rentable square feet) (7.0%) Weighted average lease term (by rentable square feet) 9.7 years Leasing concessions and capital commitments (per square foot per lease year) $5.73

As of Percent Leased December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 All properties 91.2% 91.2% 92.4% Same properties 92.1% 92.3% 93.3%

Reconciliations of net income (loss) determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to funds from operations, or FFO, Normalized FFO, CAD, net operating income, or NOI, and Cash Basis NOI, and a reconciliation of NOI to Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 appear later in this press release.

Acquisition Activities:

In November 2020, OPI terminated a previously announced agreement to acquire three properties in Brookhaven, GA for a purchase price of $15.3 million.

In November 2020, OPI entered into an agreement to acquire a property adjacent to a property it owns in Boston, MA containing approximately 49,000 rentable square feet for a purchase price of $27.0 million, excluding acquisition related costs. This property is 59% leased with a weighted average lease term of 2.5 years. This acquisition is expected to occur before the end of the first quarter.

In December 2020, OPI acquired a property in Fort Mill, SC containing approximately 150,000 rentable square feet for a purchase price of $35.1 million, excluding acquisition related costs. This property is 100% leased to a single tenant with a remaining lease term of 10.8 years.

Disposition Activities:

As previously reported, in October 2020, OPI sold a four property business park located in Fairfax, VA containing approximately 171,000 rentable square feet for a sales price of $25.1 million, excluding closing costs.

In January 2021, OPI sold a warehouse facility adjacent to a property it owns in Kansas City, MO containing approximately 10,000 rentable square feet for a sales price of $0.8 million, excluding closing costs.

Also in January 2021, OPI sold a property located in Richmond, VA containing approximately 311,000 rentable square feet for a sales price of $130.0 million, excluding closing costs.

In February 2021, OPI entered into an agreement to sell a property located in Huntsville, AL containing approximately 1,371,000 rentable square feet for a sales price of $39.0 million, excluding closing costs. This sale is expected to occur before the end of the second quarter.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2020, OPI had $42.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $750.0 million available to borrow under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

COVID-19 Update:

OPI has granted temporary rent assistance to date totaling $2.5 million to 19 tenants, pursuant to deferred payment plans. These tenants are required to pay, in most cases, one month of rent over a 12-month period, all of which have commenced. The $2.5 million of granted temporary rent assistance is detailed as follows:

Granted Rent

Deferrals Percentage of

Total Granted

Rent Deferrals Percentage of

Quarterly

Contractual Rents Quarter ended June 30, 2020 $ 2,047,100 80.5% 1.5% Quarter ended September 30, 2020 497,057 19.5% 0.3% Quarter ended December 31, 2020 500 —% —% Future deferrals 1,028 —% —% Total granted deferrals $ 2,545,685 100.0% 0.9% Less: Amounts repaid (1) (1,998,752) 78.5% Outstanding granted rent deferral balance $ 546,933 21.5%

(1) Represents rent deferrals repaid as of February 16, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, OPI collected approximately 99% of contractual rent obligations before and after giving effect to such rent deferrals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

OPI presents certain “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including FFO, Normalized FFO, CAD, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of OPI’s operating performance or as measures of OPI’s liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in OPI's consolidated statements of income (loss). OPI considers these non-GAAP measures to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance for a real estate investment trust, or REIT, along with net income (loss). OPI believes these measures provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation and amortization expense, they may facilitate a comparison of OPI’s operating performance between periods and with other REITs and, in the case of NOI, Cash Basis NOI, Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI reflecting only those income and expense items that are generated and incurred at the property level may help both investors and management to understand the operations of OPI's properties.

Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of OPI’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of OPI’s calculation of FFO, Normalized FFO, CAD, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI and a reconciliation of those amounts to amounts determined in accordance with GAAP.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Office Properties Income Trust Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental income $ 146,625 $ 160,184 $ 587,919 $ 678,404 Expenses: Real estate taxes 16,418 18,354 65,119 73,717 Utility expenses 5,607 7,933 25,384 34,302 Other operating expenses 27,432 30,739 105,465 120,943 Depreciation and amortization 62,226 63,512 251,566 289,885 Loss on impairment of real estate (1) — 8,150 2,954 22,255 Acquisition and transaction related costs (2) 232 — 232 682 General and administrative 7,071 7,271 28,443 32,728 Total expenses 118,986 135,959 479,163 574,512 Gain on sale of real estate (3) 33 71,593 10,855 105,131 Dividend income — — — 1,960 Loss on equity securities, net (4) — — — (44,007) Interest and other income 41 198 779 1,045 Interest expense (including net amortization of debt premiums, discounts and issuance costs of $2,431, $2,476, $9,593 and $10,740, respectively) (28,842) (30,032) (108,303) (134,880) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5) — — (3,839) (769) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity in net losses of investees (1,129) 65,984 8,248 32,372 Income tax expense (157) (269) (377) (778) Equity in net losses of investees (378) (686) (1,193) (1,259) Net income (loss) $ (1,664) $ 65,029 $ 6,678 $ 30,335 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 48,161 48,094 48,124 48,062 Per common share amounts (basic and diluted): Net income (loss) $ (0.03) $ 1.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.63

Office Properties Income Trust Funds from Operations, Normalized Funds from Operations and Cash Available for Distribution (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculation of FFO, Normalized FFO and CAD (6)(7): Net income (loss) $ (1,664) $ 65,029 $ 6,678 $ 30,335 Add (less): Depreciation and amortization: Consolidated properties 62,226 63,512 251,566 289,885 Unconsolidated joint venture properties 1,081 1,345 4,803 5,903 Loss on impairment of real estate (1) — 8,150 2,954 22,255 Gain on sale of real estate (3) (33) (71,593) (10,855) (105,131) Loss on equity securities, net (4) — — — 44,007 FFO 61,610 66,443 255,146 287,254 Add (less): Acquisition and transaction related costs (2) 232 — 232 682 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5) — — 3,839 769 Normalized FFO 61,842 66,443 259,217 288,705 Add (less): Non-cash expenses (8) 607 76 2,027 1,974 Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 204 397 612 2,370 Depreciation and amortization - unconsolidated joint ventures (1,081) (1,345) (4,803) (5,903) Equity in net losses of investees 378 686 1,193 1,259 Loss on early extinguishment of debt settled in cash — — (1,138) — Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,116) (8,142) (16,079) (27,507) Lease value amortization included in rental income 1,291 82 5,440 2,710 Net amortization of debt premiums, discounts and issuance costs 2,431 2,476 9,593 10,740 Recurring capital expenditures (20,212) (20,929) (76,252) (85,742) CAD (7) $ 42,344 $ 39,744 $ 179,810 $ 188,606 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 48,161 48,094 48,124 48,062 Per common share amounts (basic and diluted): Net income (loss) $ (0.03) $ 1.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.63 FFO $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 5.30 $ 5.98 Normalized FFO $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 5.39 $ 6.01 CAD $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 3.74 $ 3.92 Distributions declared per share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 2.20 $ 2.20

(1) Loss on impairment of real estate for the year ended December 31, 2020 represents an adjustment of $2,954 to reduce the carrying value of four properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Loss on impairment of real estate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes an adjustment of $9,739 to reduce the carrying value of one property to its estimated fair value less costs to sell and a $250 loss on impairment of real estate related to the sale of three properties, offset by the recovery of impairment losses recorded in previous periods of $1,839 related to the sale of four properties. Loss on impairment of real estate for the year ended December 31, 2019 also includes adjustments totaling $11,479 to reduce the carrying value of 10 properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell and $2,626 of losses on impairment of real estate related to the sale of 35 properties during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (2) Acquisition and transaction related costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 represent costs related to an acquisition opportunity OPI terminated in November 2020. Acquisition and transaction related costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 consist of post-merger activity costs incurred in connection with OPI's acquisition of Select Income REIT on December 31, 2018 in a merger transaction and other related transactions. (3) Gain on sale of real estate for the year ended December 31, 2020 represents a $10,855 net gain on the sale of 10 properties. Gain on sale of real estate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 represents a $71,593 net gain on the sale of seven properties. Gain on sale of real estate for the year ended December 31, 2019 also includes a $33,538 net gain on the sale of three properties during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (4) Loss on equity securities, net represents a realized loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 from the sale of OPI's 2.8 million shares of The RMR Group Inc., or RMR Inc., common stock on July 1, 2019. (5) Loss on early extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes prepayment fees related to the repayment of two mortgage notes, write offs of the unamortized portion of certain discounts and issuance costs resulting from the early repayment of debt and a loss related to the settlement of a mortgage note receivable in connection with a property OPI sold in 2016. Loss on early extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes write offs of the unamortized portion of certain discounts and issuance costs resulting from the early repayment of debt. (6) OPI calculates FFO and Normalized FFO as shown above. FFO is calculated on the basis defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which is net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization of consolidated properties and its proportionate share of the real estate depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint venture properties, but excluding impairment charges on real estate assets, any gain or loss on sale of real estate and equity securities, as well as certain other adjustments currently not applicable to OPI. In calculating Normalized FFO, OPI adjusts for the other items shown above and includes business management incentive fees, if any, only in the fourth quarter versus the quarter when they are recognized as an expense in accordance with GAAP due to their quarterly volatility not necessarily being indicative of OPI’s core operating performance and the uncertainty as to whether any such business management incentive fees will be payable when all contingencies for determining such fees are known at the end of the calendar year. FFO and Normalized FFO are among the factors considered by OPI’s Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to OPI’s shareholders. Other factors include, but are not limited to, requirements to maintain OPI's qualification for taxation as a REIT, limitations in OPI’s credit agreement and public debt covenants, the availability to OPI of debt and equity capital, OPI’s expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance and OPI’s expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than OPI does. (7) OPI calculates CAD as shown above. OPI defines CAD as Normalized FFO minus recurring real estate related capital expenditures and other non-cash and non-recurring items. CAD is among the factors considered by OPI's Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to its shareholders. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate CAD differently than OPI does. (8) Non-cash expenses include equity based compensation, adjustments recorded to capitalize interest expense and amortization of the liability for the amount by which the estimated fair value for accounting purposes exceeded the price OPI paid for its former investment in RMR Inc. common stock in June 2015. This liability is being amortized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2035 as an allocated reduction to business management fee expense and property management fee expense, which are included in general and administrative and other operating expenses, respectively.

Office Properties Income Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of NOI, Cash Basis NOI, Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI(1) (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculation of NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Rental income $ 146,625 $ 160,184 $ 587,919 $ 678,404 Property operating expenses (49,457) (57,026) (195,968) (228,962) NOI 97,168 103,158 391,951 449,442 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,116) (8,142) (16,079) (27,507) Lease value amortization included in rental income 1,291 82 5,440 2,710 Lease termination fees included in rental income (90) (2) (98) (9,185) Non-cash amortization included in property operating expenses (2) (121) (121) (484) (484) Cash Basis NOI $ 95,132 $ 94,975 $ 380,730 $ 414,976 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Net income (loss) $ (1,664) $ 65,029 $ 6,678 $ 30,335 Equity in net losses of investees 378 686 1,193 1,259 Income tax expense 157 269 377 778 Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity in net losses of investees (1,129) 65,984 8,248 32,372 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 3,839 769 Interest expense 28,842 30,032 108,303 134,880 Interest and other income (41) (198) (779) (1,045) Loss on equity securities, net — — — 44,007 Dividend income — — — (1,960) Gain on sale of real estate (33) (71,593) (10,855) (105,131) General and administrative 7,071 7,271 28,443 32,728 Acquisition and transaction related costs 232 — 232 682 Loss on impairment of real estate — 8,150 2,954 22,255 Depreciation and amortization 62,226 63,512 251,566 289,885 NOI 97,168 103,158 391,951 449,442 Non-cash amortization included in property operating expenses (2) (121) (121) (484) (484) Lease termination fees included in rental income (90) (2) (98) (9,185) Lease value amortization included in rental income 1,291 82 5,440 2,710 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,116) (8,142) (16,079) (27,507) Cash Basis NOI $ 95,132 $ 94,975 $ 380,730 $ 414,976 Reconciliation of NOI to Same Property NOI (3) (4): Rental income $ 146,625 $ 160,184 $ 587,919 $ 678,404 Property operating expenses (49,457) (57,026) (195,968) (228,962) NOI 97,168 103,158 391,951 449,442 Less: NOI of properties not included in same property results (2,096) (7,010) (10,053) (63,454) Same Property NOI $ 95,072 $ 96,148 $ 381,898 $ 385,988 Calculation of Same Property Cash Basis NOI (3) (4): Same Property NOI $ 95,072 $ 96,148 $ 381,898 $ 385,988 Add: Lease value amortization included in rental income 694 (482) 3,071 604 Less: Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,044) (7,503) (15,061) (25,468) Lease termination fees included in rental income (90) (2) (98) (1,543) Non-cash amortization included in property operating expenses (2) (117) (109) (459) (396) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 92,515 $ 88,052 $ 369,351 $ 359,185

Office Properties Income Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Real estate properties: Land $ 830,884 $ 840,550 Buildings and improvements 2,691,259 2,652,681 Total real estate properties, gross 3,522,143 3,493,231 Accumulated depreciation (451,914) (387,656) Total real estate properties, net 3,070,229 3,105,575 Assets of properties held for sale 75,177 70,877 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 37,951 39,756 Acquired real estate leases, net 548,943 732,382 Cash and cash equivalents 42,045 93,744 Restricted cash 14,810 6,952 Rents receivable 101,766 83,556 Deferred leasing costs, net 42,626 40,107 Other assets, net 12,889 20,187 Total assets $ 3,946,436 $ 4,193,136 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Unsecured revolving credit facility $ — $ — Senior unsecured notes, net 2,033,242 2,017,379 Mortgage notes payable, net 169,729 309,946 Liabilities of properties held for sale 891 14,693 Accounts payable and other liabilities 116,480 125,048 Due to related persons 6,114 7,141 Assumed real estate lease obligations, net 10,588 13,175 Total liabilities 2,337,044 2,487,382 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,318,366 and 48,201,941 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 483 482 Additional paid in capital 2,615,305 2,612,425 Cumulative net income 183,895 177,217 Cumulative other comprehensive loss — (200) Cumulative common distributions (1,190,291) (1,084,170) Total shareholders’ equity 1,609,392 1,705,754 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,946,436 $ 4,193,136

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever OPI uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, OPI is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon OPI’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by OPI’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OPI's control. For example:

Mr. Bilotto's statements about OPI's operating results, rent collections, leasing activity and roll-ups in rents may imply that OPI will continue to have similar and better results and positive leasing activity in future periods. However, OPI's operating results, rent collections and ability to realize positive leasing activity depend on various factors, including market conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and tenants' demand for OPI's properties, the timing of lease expirations and OPI's ability to successfully compete for tenants, among other factors. As a result, OPI may not realize positive operating results, rent collections and leasing activity and rent roll-ups in the future and OPI's operating results, rent collections and leasing activity could decline and OPI may realize rent roll-downs in the future,

Mr. Bilotto's statements about OPI's focus on proactive tenant engagement and management of property operations as its tenants continue to advance their re-entry plans may imply that OPI will continue to have strong tenant retention and occupancy and that OPI's tenants will re-enter its properties in the future. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic conditions continue or worsen, OPI’s tenants may be significantly adversely impacted, which may result in additional tenants seeking relief from their rent obligations, tenants being unable to pay rent, tenants terminating their leases or tenants not renewing their leases or renewing their leases for less space. Further, under those conditions, tenants may delay re-entry or may utilize less space upon re-entry and later seek to reduce their leased space or terminate or not renew their leases. In addition, leases for 3,657,000 square feet are subject to expire by December 31, 2021, and OPI expects tenants that lease 2,614,000 of that square feet will not renew their leases. OPI may not be able to re-lease that space and it may take an extended period to identify replacement tenants and negotiate and enter new lease agreements for that space and OPI may realize rent roll-downs with respect to any such new leases,

Mr. Bilotto states that OPI has strong liquidity, including full availability under its revolving credit facility. This may imply that OPI will maintain low borrowings under its revolving credit facility. However, OPI's revolving credit facility allows OPI to borrow, repay and reborrow funds under that facility, subject to satisfying conditions. As a result, OPI may borrow funds under its revolving credit facility in the future and it is highly likely that it will do so in furtherance of its business and operations,

Mr. Bilotto's statements regarding OPI being well positioned to execute on its growth activity through property acquisitions and select development and repositioning opportunities across its portfolio may imply that OPI will be able to continue to execute on its investment strategies and create value from those investments. However, OPI may not be able to identify and successfully negotiate and complete acquisitions and it may not realize its target returns on investments it may make, and

OPI has entered into an agreement to acquire a property in Boston, MA for $27.0 million, excluding acquisition related costs, and an agreement to sell a property located in Huntsville, AL for a sales price of $39.0 million, excluding closing costs. These transactions are subject to conditions. Those conditions may not be satisfied and these transactions may not occur, may be delayed or the terms may change.

The information contained in OPI’s filings with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in OPI’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause OPI’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by OPI’s forward-looking statements. OPI’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, OPI does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

