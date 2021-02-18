Everbridge Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“We posted strong financial performance during 2020 despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing our top-line guidance every quarter and delivering 35% revenue growth for the full year,” said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge. “We innovated to quickly develop new CEM solutions, such as our COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, to help our customers identify, manage, and respond to new threats against their people, assets and processes. Our fourth quarter results included high-water marks for the number of CEM and Public Warning wins. This momentum helped our International business and supported strong overall revenue growth. Finally, we signed and expanded new third-party reseller agreements that substantially extend our overall channel reach. As we look ahead to 2021, we remain excited about our future growth prospects and our ability to gain further traction with our CEM solutions.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $75.6 million, an increase of 32% compared to $57.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $(18.3) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(10.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income was $1.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $(24.6) million, compared to $(13.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.70), based on 35.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.39) for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 33.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.03, based on 36.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09 for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 34.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million, compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $19.4 million, reaching a record level, compared to an inflow of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was an all-time high of $15.9 million compared to an outflow of $(1.3) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $271.1 million, an increase of 35% compared to $200.9 million for 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $(72.2) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(47.2) million for 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $(1.7) million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.9) million for 2019.

GAAP net loss was $(93.4) million, compared to $(52.3) million for 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $(2.70), based on 34.6 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(1.58) for 2019, based on 33.2 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(0.2) million, compared to $(1.8) million in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.01), based on 34.6 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.05) for 2019, based on 33.2 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared to $5.2 million in 2019.

Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $15.8 million compared to an inflow of $10.3 million for 2019.

Free cash flow was an inflow of $2.9 million compared to an outflow of $(2.8) million for 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2020 totaled $467.2 million, compared to $531.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total deferred revenue increased 27% from $133.5 million as of December 31, 2019 to $170.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the fourth quarter with 5,613 global enterprise customers, up from 5,024 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

In 2020, Everbridge customers used its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to send more than 5 billion interactions, an increase of greater than 40% compared to 3.5 billion interactions in 2019.

Continued Public Warning momentum with another statewide win in Oregon to power public alerts and warning system for all residents and visitors.

Announced COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform offering risk insights, logistics awareness and vaccine appointment management. Deployed its CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system for a variety of municipalities and organizations, including the entire state population of West Virginia, and the County of Sarasota, Florida, among others.

Launched its enhanced Public Warning Center, the first-of-its-kind modular and multi-channel front-end interface featuring the ability to create and transmit a combination of cell broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based SMS alerts for countrywide alerting from a single console.

Announced a partnership with Paris-based Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion, to expand CEM adoption worldwide.

Announced that the United States General Services Administration (GSA) selected the company’s Mass Notification platform to better protect the federal agency’s employees, facilities, and operations across more than 700 federally owned and leased locations.

Received an important new patent related to multi-media capabilities of its world-class Public Warning system, which already serves the entire populations of 11 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, that delivers both traditional text alerts using Cell Broadcast (CB) and multimedia content such as audio, images, and video using Multicast Content Distribution (MCD) on 5G networks.

Appointed Stacey Wu, former SVP of Global Marketing at Fortinet, as Everbridge’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Jessica Deckinger, former three-time CMO and veteran branding and communications executive, as Everbridge’s Chief Communications Officer.

Continued to build reputation as an employer of choice with recognition from multiple publications as a top place to work and growth company of the year.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Everbridge is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Revenue $ 75.3 to $ 75.7 $ 342.1 to $ 344.1 Revenue growth 28 % 29 % 26 % 27 % GAAP net loss $ (29.9 ) $ (29.5 ) $ (114.5 ) $ (112.5 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.84 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (3.22 ) $ (3.16 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (4.1 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (8.8 ) $ (6.8 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.19 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.6 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 7.5 $ 8.5

(All figures in millions, except per share data)

Conference Call Information

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,171 $ 531,575 Restricted cash 4,667 4,737 Accounts receivable, net 94,376 68,642 Prepaid expenses 11,774 6,675 Deferred costs and other current assets 20,464 13,501 Total current assets 598,452 625,130 Property and equipment, net 7,774 6,284 Capitalized software development costs, net 16,329 14,287 Goodwill 187,411 91,421 Intangible assets, net 113,762 67,100 Restricted cash 3,792 3,350 Prepaid expenses 1,943 2,009 Deferred costs and other assets 31,481 27,715 Total assets $ 960,944 $ 837,296 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,698 $ 7,808 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities 27,674 22,248 Accrued expenses 7,246 4,496 Deferred revenue 165,389 129,995 Contingent consideration liabilities 10,619 — Other current liabilities 15,602 4,819 Total current liabilities 236,228 169,366 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,738 3,471 Convertible senior notes 441,514 430,282 Deferred tax liabilities 10,065 2,002 Other long-term liabilities 16,094 11,863 Total liabilities 708,639 616,984 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 542,776 425,945 Accumulated deficit (293,316 ) (199,920 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,810 (5,747 ) Total stockholders' equity 252,305 220,312 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 960,944 $ 837,296

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 75,608 $ 57,111 $ 271,141 $ 200,882 Cost of revenue 21,831 18,361 83,028 63,535 Gross profit 53,777 38,750 188,113 137,347 71.13 % 67.85 % 69.38 % 68.37 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 33,606 23,742 123,330 87,731 Research and development 16,455 12,860 62,512 50,024 General and administrative 22,009 12,363 74,485 46,820 Total operating expenses 72,070 48,965 260,327 184,575 Operating loss (18,293 ) (10,215 ) (72,214 ) (47,228 ) Other expense, net: Interest and investment income 92 958 2,007 4,499 Interest expense (6,107 ) (2,492 ) (24,089 ) (7,478 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (402 ) (1,406 ) (446 ) (1,406 ) Other expense, net (211 ) (83 ) (921 ) (212 ) Total other expense, net (6,628 ) (3,023 ) (23,449 ) (4,597 ) Loss before income taxes (24,921 ) (13,238 ) (95,663 ) (51,825 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 335 106 2,267 (425 ) Net loss $ (24,586 ) $ (13,132 ) $ (93,396 ) $ (52,250 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.70 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.70 ) $ (1.58 ) Diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (2.70 ) $ (1.58 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,100,789 33,813,978 34,581,144 33,161,656 Diluted 35,100,789 33,813,978 34,581,144 33,161,656 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 9,279 1,077 8,557 (679 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (15,307 ) $ (12,055 ) $ (84,839 ) $ (52,929 ) Stock-based compensation expense included in the above: (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 801 $ 610 $ 2,954 $ 1,966 Sales and marketing 4,026 2,645 15,946 9,983 Research and development 1,960 2,260 8,703 7,820 General and administrative 5,029 3,880 19,152 13,720 Total stock-based compensation $ 11,816 $ 9,395 $ 46,755 $ 33,489

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,586 ) $ (13,132 ) $ (93,396 ) $ (52,250 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,643 6,479 30,759 19,671 Amortization of deferred costs 3,457 2,496 12,609 7,982 Deferred income taxes (1,168 ) (92 ) (3,478 ) 109 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,634 2,044 22,161 5,711 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 402 1,406 446 1,406 Provision for credit losses and sales reserve 1,629 19 3,071 661 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,165 (550 ) 3,665 (550 ) Stock-based compensation 11,816 9,395 46,755 33,489 Other non-cash adjustments 159 7 78 (241 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,685 ) (17,153 ) (22,614 ) (25,558 ) Prepaid expenses 769 1,663 (3,983 ) (3,481 ) Deferred costs (6,902 ) (6,855 ) (18,902 ) (15,293 ) Other assets 3,394 834 146 1,758 Accounts payable (739 ) (2,006 ) 1,547 5,312 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities (466 ) 2,574 3,499 4,548 Accrued expenses 1,058 (1,012 ) 1,057 (1,308 ) Deferred revenue 23,857 17,331 24,964 29,704 Other liabilities 4,962 (1,985 ) 7,419 (1,353 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,399 1,463 15,803 10,317 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,135 ) (852 ) (3,257 ) (5,269 ) Proceeds from landlord reimbursement — — — 1,143 Payment for acquisition of business, net of acquired cash (381 ) — (55,138 ) (58,419 ) Purchase of short-term investments — — — (1,975 ) Maturities of short-term investments — — — 47,765 Purchase of intangibles (17,139 ) — (17,139 ) — Additions to capitalized software development costs (2,355 ) (1,952 ) (9,651 ) (7,819 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,010 ) (2,804 ) (85,185 ) (24,574 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Restricted stock units withheld to settle employee tax withholding liability (2,095 ) (71 ) (6,364 ) (4,602 ) Proceeds from public offering, net of costs — — — 139,110 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 450,000 — 450,000 Payments of debt issuance costs — (12,686 ) (131 ) (12,686 ) Purchase of convertible note capped call hedge — (44,910 ) — (44,910 ) Repurchase of convertible notes — (57,791 ) — (57,791 ) Proceeds from termination of convertible notes capped call hedge — 5,780 — 5,780 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 3,389 2,337 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,396 1,589 8,160 17,411 Other — — — (548 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (699 ) 341,911 5,054 494,101 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 707 (23 ) 296 (250 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,603 ) 340,547 (64,032 ) 479,594 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 477,233 199,115 539,662 60,068 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 475,630 $ 539,662 $ 475,630 $ 539,662

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 21,831 $ 18,361 $ 83,028 $ 63,535 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,135 ) (784 ) (4,157 ) (2,114 ) Stock-based compensation (801 ) (610 ) (2,954 ) (1,966 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 19,895 $ 16,967 $ 75,917 $ 59,455 Gross profit $ 53,777 $ 38,750 $ 188,113 $ 137,347 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,135 784 4,157 2,114 Stock-based compensation 801 610 2,954 1,966 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 55,713 $ 40,144 $ 195,224 $ 141,427 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.69 % 70.29 % 72.00 % 70.40 % Sales and marketing $ 33,606 $ 23,742 $ 123,330 $ 87,731 Stock-based compensation (4,026 ) (2,645 ) (15,946 ) (9,983 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,580 $ 21,097 $ 107,384 $ 77,748 Research and development $ 16,455 $ 12,860 $ 62,512 $ 50,024 Stock-based compensation (1,960 ) (2,260 ) (8,703 ) (7,820 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,495 $ 10,600 $ 53,809 $ 42,204 General and administrative $ 22,009 $ 12,363 $ 74,485 $ 46,820 Amortization of acquired intangibles (4,478 ) (3,219 ) (15,979 ) (8,301 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,165 ) 550 (3,665 ) 550 Stock-based compensation (5,029 ) (3,880 ) (19,152 ) (13,720 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 10,337 $ 5,814 $ 35,689 $ 25,349 Total operating expenses $ 72,070 $ 48,965 $ 260,327 $ 184,575 Amortization of acquired intangibles (4,478 ) (3,219 ) (15,979 ) (8,301 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,165 ) 550 (3,665 ) 550 Stock-based compensation (11,015 ) (8,785 ) (43,801 ) (31,523 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 54,412 $ 37,511 $ 196,882 $ 145,301 Operating loss $ (18,293 ) $ (10,215 ) $ (72,214 ) $ (47,228 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,613 4,003 20,136 10,415 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,165 (550 ) 3,665 (550 ) Stock-based compensation 11,816 9,395 46,755 33,489 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,301 $ 2,633 $ (1,658 ) $ (3,874 ) Net loss $ (24,586 ) $ (13,132 ) $ (93,396 ) $ (52,250 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,613 4,003 20,136 10,415 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,165 (550 ) 3,665 (550 ) Stock-based compensation 11,816 9,395 46,755 33,489 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5,634 2,044 22,161 5,711 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 402 1,406 446 1,406 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,044 $ 3,166 $ (233 ) $ (1,779 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,100,789 33,813,978 34,581,144 33,161,656 Diluted 36,075,177 34,815,689 34,581,144 33,161,656

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (24,586 ) $ (13,132 ) $ (93,396 ) $ (52,250 ) Interest and investment expense, net 6,015 1,534 22,082 2,979 Income taxes, net (335 ) (106 ) (2,267 ) 425 Depreciation and amortization 8,643 6,479 30,759 19,671 EBITDA (10,263 ) (5,225 ) (42,822 ) (29,175 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 402 1,406 446 1,406 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,165 (550 ) 3,665 (550 ) Stock-based compensation 11,816 9,395 46,755 33,489 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,120 $ 5,026 $ 8,044 $ 5,170 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,399 $ 1,463 $ 15,803 $ 10,317 Capital expenditures (1,135 ) (852 ) (3,257 ) (5,269 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs (2,355 ) (1,952 ) (9,651 ) (7,819 ) Free cash flow $ 15,909 $ (1,341 ) $ 2,895 $ (2,771 )

Remaining Performance Obligations (in millions) Remaining Performance Obligations Remaining Performance Obligations Next Twelve Months Subscription and other contracts $ 358 $ 213 Professional services contracts 16 13

Financial Outlook (in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low End High End Low End High End Net loss $ (29.9 ) $ (29.5 ) $ (114.5 ) $ (112.5 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 6.4 6.4 25.4 25.4 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 5.7 5.7 23.4 23.4 Stock-based compensation 13.7 13.7 56.9 56.9 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4.1 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (8.8 ) $ (6.8 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,450,000 35,450,000 35,600,000 35,600,000 Diluted 35,450,000 35,450,000 35,600,000 35,600,000 Net loss per share $ (0.84 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (3.22 ) $ (3.16 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.19 ) Net loss $ (29.9 ) $ (29.5 ) $ (114.5 ) $ (112.5 ) Interest expense, net 6.2 6.2 25.4 25.2 Income taxes, net — — 0.5 — Depreciation and amortization 9.4 9.4 39.2 38.9 EBITDA (14.3 ) (13.9 ) (49.4 ) (48.4 ) Stock-based compensation 13.7 13.7 56.9 56.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.6 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 7.5 $ 8.5

