Technology and Health Leaders Join Myriad Genetics, Advance in Senior Roles to Drive Key Enterprise Functions, Transformation and Growth Initiatives

New talent and promotions span core businesses, transformation, IT, revenue cycle management, business development, marketing, legal

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced several new technology and healthcare leaders who recently joined the company as well as key promotions to drive critical business functions, transformation and growth initiatives.

“With the addition of new leaders from other industry leading enterprises, we continue to augment our strong bench of talent across a range of functions that will accelerate the execution of our strategy with disciplined process management and proven expertise,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “We are pleased to welcome new teammates who share the passion for our mission to improve health and wellbeing for all as we continue to recruit and promote top talent from outside and inside our company.”