Technology and Health Leaders Join Myriad Genetics, Advance in Senior Roles to Drive Key Enterprise Functions, Transformation and Growth Initiatives
New talent and promotions span core businesses, transformation, IT, revenue cycle management, business development, marketing, legal
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced several new technology and healthcare leaders who recently joined the company as well as key promotions to drive critical business functions, transformation and growth initiatives.
“With the addition of new leaders from other industry leading enterprises, we continue to augment our strong bench of talent across a range of functions that will accelerate the execution of our strategy with disciplined process management and proven expertise,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “We are pleased to welcome new teammates who share the passion for our mission to improve health and wellbeing for all as we continue to recruit and promote top talent from outside and inside our company.”
The following Myriad Genetics leaders are assuming broader roles:
Kevin R. Haas is promoted to Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to Diaz, responsible for engineering, data and analytics, genetic laboratory software, and improving the customer experience through tech-enabled, customer-centric commercial capabilities. Since joining Myriad in 2013, Haas has served in senior level leadership roles across research and development, bioinformatics, engineering and technology.
Faith Zaslavsky is promoted to president of Myriad Oncology which offers genetic testing for patients who have cancer and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs. Since 2019, Zaslavsky has served as general manager of this business unit, overseeing products including Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice CDx companion diagnostic, and EndoPredict breast cancer tests. Over her 21-year career at Myriad, Zaslavsky has held progressively responsible sales, strategic account management and leadership roles.
New leaders recently joining Myriad include:
Maggie Ancona, senior vice president, Enterprise Transformation and Program Management Office. She reports directly to Diaz, managing a broad range of enterprise-wide transformation initiatives and workstreams with a focus on operational excellence. Ancona previously led Global Transformation and Program Management at Hewlett Packard (HP) and Dell Technologies where she oversaw business transformation strategy, executed large-scale programs and cost management efforts, while retooling digital infrastructure for the future.
