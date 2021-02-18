Ingevity to add caprolactone polyol production in DeRidder, Louisiana

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that it will add caprolactone polyol production capabilities at its facility in DeRidder, Louisiana. Global demand for its Capa suite of caprolactone technologies primarily for industrial equipment, adhesives, coatings, and automotive applications is increasing. The DeRidder upgrades will increase Ingevity’s global polyol production capacity by 40%, positioning the company to better meet demand and more effectively serve its customers.

Ingevity’s caprolactone technologies are made possible through a unique ring-opening polymerization process, whereby polycaprolactone monomer can be derivatized into proprietary, value-added polyols and thermoplastics. The investment in Ingevity’s DeRidder plant will include installation of monomer storage capacity to not only support the manufacturing of polyol derivatives, but also to streamline and enable bulk monomer shipments to U.S. customers. Ingevity expects construction in DeRidder to begin in the summer of 2021 and the new capacity to be operational by the first quarter of 2022.