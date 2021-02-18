SelectQuote to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference on February 24, 2021. The event will begin at approximately 3:20pm ET. Mr. Danker and Mr. Sadun will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

For more information about this event, including live webcast registration, please visit the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.