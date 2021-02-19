Superior Industries to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance.