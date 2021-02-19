 

Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for Ruxolitinib Cream for Atopic Dermatitis

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the New Drug Application (NDA) for ruxolitinib cream, a selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor designed for topical application, as a treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), a type of eczema.

“Incyte’s deep understanding of the pathways involved in immune-mediated skin conditions led us to investigate the potential for ruxolitinib cream to address key factors associated with atopic dermatitis, that is, inflammation of the skin and itch,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & Autoimmunity, Incyte. “We are grateful to the people living with atopic dermatitis whose participation in our clinical trials helped generate the evidence to support this regulatory submission, and we look forward to working with the FDA as we seek to bring forward a new topical treatment for people living with this chronic skin disease.”

The NDA is supported by data from the Phase 3 TRuE-AD clinical trial program, which included more than 1,200 people, age 12 years and older. Primary efficacy and safety results from both TRuE-AD trials were presented at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Virtual Symposium in April 2020. Additional safety and efficacy data from the 44-week, open-label, long-term extension of both TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 were included in the NDA.

Incyte submitted a priority review voucher (PRV) along with the NDA application for ruxolitinib cream. The use of the PRV shortens the review period by four months. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is June 21, 2021.

About Atopic Dermatitis
 Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic skin disease, affecting more than 21 million people in the United States and is characterized by inflammation and intense itch. Signs and symptoms of AD include irritated and itchy skin that can cause red lesions that may ooze and crust. Patients with AD are also more susceptible to bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

About TRuE-AD
 The TRuE-AD clinical trial program consists of two randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies, TRuE-AD1 (NCT03745638) and TRuE-AD2 (NCT03745651), evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream compared to vehicle (non-medicated cream) in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD). Both studies enrolled more than 600 patients (age ≥12 years) diagnosed with AD for at least two years and who were candidates for topical therapy.

