 

Savaria Announces the Completion of Private Placements Raising Gross Proceeds of CAD191 Million to Finance a Portion of the Purchase Price of its Proposed Acquisition of Handicare Group AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 14:59  |  58   |   |   

/THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS IN CERTAIN PERMITTED JURISDICTIONS. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

LAVAL, Québec, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) (“Savaria” or the “Company”), a global leader in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement of subscription receipts (the “Offering”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc., acting as Co-Bookrunners, and which included the participation of Cormark Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Stifel GMP and PI Financial Corp. Pursuant to the Offering, Savaria has issued an aggregate of 8,136,050 subscription receipts at a price of CAD15.00 per subscription receipt (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of CAD122 million.

In addition, Savaria has also completed a concurrent private placement of subscription receipts with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”), who has purchased 4,600,000 subscription receipts at the Issue Price, for gross proceeds of CAD69 million. When combined with the Offering, the aggregate gross proceeds raised by Savaria from the issuance of subscription receipts (collectively, the “Equity Private Placements”) total CAD191 million. All subscription receipts issued are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

The subscription receipts will entitle the holder to receive one common share of Savaria (each a “Common Share”) for no additional consideration and without any further action upon the successful completion of Savaria’s recommended cash offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Handicare Group AB (STO:HANDI) (“Handicare”). The gross proceeds of the Equity Private Placements (less 50% of the underwriting fee and the expenses of the Offering) were deposited in separate escrows with Computershare Trust Company of Canada to be released to Savaria once the conditions to the Offer have been satisfied. The holders of subscription receipts will also receive upon conversion of the subscription receipts for Common Shares, in the form of a special interest payment, an amount equal to any dividends declared by Savaria and payable to holders of Common Shares of record as of dates from and including the closing date of the Equity Private Placements to but excluding the date of the conversion of subscription receipts into Common Shares. Should the conditions to the Offer not be satisfied by September 30th, 2021 or the Offer lapse, terminate or be revoked or withdrawn in accordance with its terms prior to September 30th, 2021, the gross proceeds of the Equity Private Placements will be returned to holders of subscription receipts with interest.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savaria Announces the Completion of Private Placements Raising Gross Proceeds of CAD191 Million to Finance a Portion of the Purchase Price of its Proposed Acquisition of Handicare Group AB /THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Savaria Announces the Official Commencement of the Acceptance Period in Relation to its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB
04.02.21
Savaria Enters into an Irrevocable Undertaking with Nordic Capital Relating to its 62.9% Ownership Stake in Handicare
28.01.21
Savaria Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
27.01.21
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total Enterprise Value of CAD521 Million, to Create a Global Leader in Accessibility
25.01.21
Savaria Declares Monthly Dividend