Director/PDMR Shareholding

22nd February 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd February 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                               

 

 

  		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/02/2021
Share Price:
£5.855 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/02/2021
Share Price:
£5.855 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2021
Jon Marchant 22 22 3,807
Katy Wilde 22 22 3,088
Lewis Alcraft 22 22 7,597
Alan Dale 21 21 1,667
Benjamin Ford 21 21 292
Nicholas Wiles 21 21 211

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-




