Director/PDMR Shareholding

22nd February 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd February 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/02/2021

Share Price:

£5.855 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/02/2021

Share Price:

£5.855 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2021 Jon Marchant 22 22 3,807 Katy Wilde 22 22 3,088 Lewis Alcraft 22 22 7,597 Alan Dale 21 21 1,667 Benjamin Ford 21 21 292 Nicholas Wiles 21 21 211

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-