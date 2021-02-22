Ingersoll Rand 2030 and 2050 Environmental Goals Set to Mitigate Climate Change and Make Life Better for Generations to Come

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, released its 2030 and 2050 environmental goals today designed to reduce the impact of its operations and products on the environment, and support customers and partners in doing the same. Achievement of these aggressive goals will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy, create safer water for our communities and result in reduced waste to landfill.

Ingersoll Rand 2030 and 2050 Environmental Goals Designed to Make Life Better for Generations to Come (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are operating at a time when course-correcting the impact we have on the environment is an imperative and our collective responsibility,” said Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer. “On a daily basis Ingersoll Rand employees around the world live our purpose of Making Life Better, and with a strong culture centered on employee ownership and dedicated to citizenship, we stand ready to accelerate our environmental actions.”

Ingersoll Rand commits to making a positive impact on our shared planet with these environmental goals:

Realize net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

Invest in renewable energy to meet our 100% target by 2050

Reduce GHG emissions by 60% in our operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and reduce customer GHG impacts >15% from IR products (Scope 3) by 2030

Reduce water use 17% in our operations by 2030

By 2030, eliminate, reduce or recycle >1 billion gallons of water annually in our customers’ processes and applications through the use of our products

Achieve zero waste to landfill at >50% of current sites by 2030

More details on our 2030 and 2050 goals can be found on Ingersoll Rand’s website.

“These goals underscore our strategic priority to operate sustainably across key areas of our business where we can make a powerful, lasting impact,” continued Reynal. “These commitments will further unite our 16,000 employees through a shared sense of responsibility and purpose, bring value to our customers through product innovation and stewardship and make a positive difference toward protecting our communities and the world.”