 

AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 2nd Interim report

AlzChem Group AG: Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 2nd Interim report

22.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052


2nd Interim report

In the period from February 15, 2021 up to and including February 19, 2021, a total of 1.477 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 10.871. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
15.02.2021 1.177 23,5212 27.684,50
18.02.2021 300 23,3800 7.014,00
Σ 1.477 23,4926 34.698,50
 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, February 22, 2021

AlzChem Group AG




Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 2nd Interim report DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 2nd Interim report 22.02.2021 / …

