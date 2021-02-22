 

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT: Secondary listing of DKR shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange expected on 8 March 2021

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Deutsche Konsum REIT: Secondary listing of DKR shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange expected on 8 March 2021

22.02.2021 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT: Secondary listing of DKR shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange expected on 8 March 2021

Broderstorf, 22 February 2021 - Today Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has received the listing approval for a secondary listing of its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE"). DKR is thus implementing the secondary listing in South Africa that was announced a year ago.

Attracting further professional investors
With the secondary listing in South Africa, DKR intends to attract additional institutional investors. At the same time, the secondary listing gives South African investors unlimited access to direct investments in a foreign company on the JSE. This is otherwise not possible without limitation due to existing restrictions on South African investments in foreign companies.

Previous roadshows in South Africa have already shown a high level of interest in DKR's business model from institutional and professional investors. Prior to the expected commencement of trading on 8 March 2021, DKR will conduct a three-day virtual roadshow with local institutional investors.

Furthermore, DKR considers the JSE to be a well-established investment platform for potential future capital raisings to fund the Company's continued strong growth. Furthermore, DKR expects the liquidity of the share to improve in the foreseeable future due to the secondary listing on the JSE.

DKR German stock exchange pioneer in South Africa
DKR will thus become the first German listed company whose shares are traded on the JSE. To make this possible and to set up the previously non-existent but necessary business processes, DKR worked on the secondary listing for about a year.

The Pre-Listing Statement approved by the JSE is now available on the Company's website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/secondary-listing ....

