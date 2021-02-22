At Home Debuts Exclusive Tracey Boyd Collection

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has debuted an exclusive collection with iconic London designer Tracey Boyd . The collaboration features more than 500 items from patio furniture and lighting to pillows, trays, decorative boxes and vases. Best known for fashion design, Boyd won awards like the British Fashion New Generation Designer of the Year. She transitioned to home fashion four years ago, and her designs have been featured in numerous publications worldwide.

Tracey Boyd's exclusive collection with At Home is inspired by travel, art and adventure. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tracey infuses every creation with her famous fashion aesthetic and eye for the exquisite inspired by travel, art and adventure,” said Chad Stauffer, chief merchandising officer for At Home. “Her global, bold style is unpredictable, subtly feminine and always contemporary. We are so excited that her high-end designs will be accessible to At Home shoppers at a great value.”

Boyd’s award-winning design aesthetic is all in the details. Her debut collection with At Home features traditional indigo textiles and mosaics as well as Japanese rose blossoms, which were inspired by visits to Tokyo and Kyoto. The quality and craftsmanship are showcased in the gorgeous hand-frayed denim, intricate mosaics created by hand-cut laid glass and capiz, delicate etched glass and an intentional color selection.

“The design collaboration with At Home is an absolute dream for me,” said Boyd. “It started because I wanted to do home décor with a company that has a great aesthetic and can manufacture incredible design at incredible prices. I love that everyone can be a part of something gorgeous and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.”

Boyd was hands on in every step of the process, designing from her studio in London. Vases in shades of pink and blue, baskets weaved with rattan and hand-frayed pillows made out of Japanese denim look expensive but are fantastically affordable.

You can see more inspiration on At Home’s Tracey Boyd collection here or check out her Insta @traceyboyd1.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 220 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

