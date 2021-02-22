 

At Home Debuts Exclusive Tracey Boyd Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 16:05  |  36   |   |   

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has debuted an exclusive collection with iconic London designer Tracey Boyd. The collaboration features more than 500 items from patio furniture and lighting to pillows, trays, decorative boxes and vases. Best known for fashion design, Boyd won awards like the British Fashion New Generation Designer of the Year. She transitioned to home fashion four years ago, and her designs have been featured in numerous publications worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005603/en/

Tracey Boyd's exclusive collection with At Home is inspired by travel, art and adventure. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tracey Boyd's exclusive collection with At Home is inspired by travel, art and adventure. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tracey infuses every creation with her famous fashion aesthetic and eye for the exquisite inspired by travel, art and adventure,” said Chad Stauffer, chief merchandising officer for At Home. “Her global, bold style is unpredictable, subtly feminine and always contemporary. We are so excited that her high-end designs will be accessible to At Home shoppers at a great value.”

Boyd’s award-winning design aesthetic is all in the details. Her debut collection with At Home features traditional indigo textiles and mosaics as well as Japanese rose blossoms, which were inspired by visits to Tokyo and Kyoto. The quality and craftsmanship are showcased in the gorgeous hand-frayed denim, intricate mosaics created by hand-cut laid glass and capiz, delicate etched glass and an intentional color selection.

“The design collaboration with At Home is an absolute dream for me,” said Boyd. “It started because I wanted to do home décor with a company that has a great aesthetic and can manufacture incredible design at incredible prices. I love that everyone can be a part of something gorgeous and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.”

Boyd was hands on in every step of the process, designing from her studio in London. Vases in shades of pink and blue, baskets weaved with rattan and hand-frayed pillows made out of Japanese denim look expensive but are fantastically affordable.

You can see more inspiration on At Home’s Tracey Boyd collection here or check out her Insta @traceyboyd1.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 220 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At Home Debuts Exclusive Tracey Boyd Collection At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has debuted an exclusive collection with iconic London designer Tracey Boyd. The collaboration features more than 500 items from patio furniture and lighting to pillows, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
FREYR to Participate in BTIG Energy Transition EV Day Conference
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
MSCI to Launch Investment Solutions as a Service in Collaboration with Microsoft
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
At Home Resumes Growth Strategy with Four New Locations in February