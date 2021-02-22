 

Brazilian ISP Consortium Upgrades to Verimatrix Multi-DRM Video Security and Monetization Solution

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that MultTV, a consortium of 13 Brazilian ISPs, deployed Verimatrix Multi-DRM as part of a recent upgrade from its existing IPTV system to an advanced OTT solution spearheaded by Beenius, a Verimatrix partner and international provider of interactive TV solutions.

A scalable, multi-screen solution for premium content security and monetization, Verimatrix Multi-DRM brings unmatched flexibility through a cost-effective model that also adapts to studio-mandated security standards. The deployment stands as a significant enhancement for the MultTV consortium during its ongoing growth, building upon its previous use of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS), also deployed via Beenius.

Verimatrix Multi-DRM offers a consistent user experience across all devices and networks, serving as a fully flexible solution that supports Microsoft’s PlayReady, Google’s Widevine and Apple’s FairPlay to efficiently protect content regardless of where it’s viewed.

“Working together with excellent partners such as Verimatrix and listening to MultTV’s demands, we were able to deliver the best TV experience that is not restricted by time and place,” said Martin Zorz, Vice President of Sales, Americas at Beenius. “It was a real pleasure working with MultTV and providing them with the upgrade of their existing IPTV system.”

“We are pleased to partner with media systems integrators such as Beenius to continually enhance their customers’ content protection while also enabling fast-paced growth – and MultTV is an excellent example of an organization that benefits from Verimatrix technology as they continue to expand throughout their region,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Delivering a scalable and frictionless user experience, Verimatrix Multi-DRM enables operators to easily protect premium content on any device. Verimatrix constantly strives to innovate for the media and entertainment space, enabling new opportunities for our customers with ease and speed.”

About Beenius
 Beenius is a media system integrator and a developer of a proven and easily integrated platform for heterogeneous operator environments. It supports IPTV, OTT, and DVB Hybrid services with several possibilities to offer TV content anytime, anywhere and on every device. Beenius provides consulting services for E2E solutions, designing, integrating, building, and maintaining turnkey solutions. Visit www.beenius.tv.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



