Navya and Bluebus (Bolloré Group) Initiate Discussions With the Aim of Developing an Autonomous 6-meter Bus

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems and Bluebus, French manufacturer of 100% electric buses, announce that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to collaborate in the development of an autonomous bus.

The two companies wish to gather their mutual expertise through a technical partnership to design and develop a self-driving vehicle.

This development will be based on the platform of Bluebus, a company with expertise in the design, development, manufacture and sale of 100% electric buses integrating lithium metal batteries (LMP). The vehicle's braking, acceleration and directional components will be automated to work with Navya's autonomous driving software. In addition, many interactions with the on-board equipment will also be manageable via the software developed by Navya.

After a first round of constructive discussions, the two companies today confirm their desire to expand their work, with the aim of concluding a partnership agreement in the near future. This agreement will define the conditions for carrying out their joint project, which aims to facilitate the marketing of autonomous transportation solutions.

Jean-Luc Monfort, Chairman and CEO of Bluebus, comments: "We are delighted to continue our research and development partnership with Navya. The combination of our mutual expertise should enable us to envisage the development of an autonomous 6-metre shuttle bus for tomorrow's mobility. This collaboration is part of the strategy of constant improvement of the Bluebus range of vehicles".

Etienne Hermite, CEO of Navya, concludes: "We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Bluebus, which is a major player in electric mobility and with whom we share the same strategic, technical and commercial vision. The vehicles and technologies developed by the Bolloré Group will find very interesting additional markets thanks to Navya's systems. This partnership is fully in line with Navya's strategy of deploying level 4 autonomous driving systems on a wide range of vehicle platforms, for the transportation of people and goods. This agreement should enable Navya to take a major step forward in its development by providing an autonomous, electric, sustainable and more widely deployable mobility service to public administrations and our partners".

About Navya

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 180 units have been sold as of 31 December 2020, across 23 countries. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Karista as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

About Bluebus

Created in 2007 at Ergué-Gabéric (Brittany), Bluebus, part of the Bolloré Group, is a French manufacturer of 100% electric buses, available in 6 meters and 12 meters. These buses are equipped with LMP (Lithium Metal Polymer) batteries produced by Blue Solutions, whose all-solid architecture, without cobalt, solvent or "rare earth" is unique in the world.

The production sites for Bluebus e-buses and Blue Solutions LMP batteries get the ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 certifications and the Guaranteed French Origin label.

The Bluebus range offers zero-emission technology and a silent solution responding to the demand of public entities and transport operators for clean and sustainable mobility. Today, more than 400 Bluebus e-buses are in operation around the world.

Further information on www.bluebus.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005577/en/