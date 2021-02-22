Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NVOSD) (OTCQB: NVOS) (“Novo Integrated Sciences” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multi-dimensional primary care services in Canada, announced today that the Company has completed all necessary regulatory steps and been approved to uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The ticker symbol will remain unchanged, as “NVOS,” and the stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on February 23, 2021.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “I am pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This represents an important milestone for Novo Integrated Sciences. I want to thank our employees for their hard work and perseverance in support of this great accomplishment, and concurrently, our shareholders for their patience and interest regarding the Company. The uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the Company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity. Accordingly, we are now even more enthusiastic about Novo Integrated Sciences’ significant future growth potential. At the same time, we recognize that this growth potential will only be realized by continued adherence to our core values and successfully implementing our strategic plan through unwavering persistence, passion, and discipline.”

Maxim Group LLC and Anthony L.G., PLLC are acting as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to Novo Integrated Sciences in connection with the uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based corporation which owns Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries that deliver, or intend to deliver, multidisciplinary primary care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science.

Currently, the Company’s revenue is generated solely through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), which provides services and products through both clinic and eldercare related operations.

NHL’s team of multidisciplinary primary health care clinicians and practitioners provide assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education and primary prevention for a wide array of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations through NHL’s corporate-owned clinics, a contracted network of affiliate clinics, and eldercare related long-term care homes, retirement homes, and community-based locations in Canada.