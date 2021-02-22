 

TechnipFMC’s subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. Awarded a Contract by PETRONAS Carigali for Limbayong Deepwater Development Project in Offshore Malaysia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. (TechnipFMC) has been awarded a substantial(1) contract by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PETRONAS Carigali), a subsidiary of PETRONAS for the provision of front-end engineering design, and integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (iEPCI) for the Limbayong Deepwater Development Project. PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions partner and ranked amongst the largest corporations in Fortune Global 500.

This contract covers the development of 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the Limbayong Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Malaysia. TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals, flexible risers, flowlines, jumpers and other associated subsea hardware for the project.

The project will be executed from TechnipFMC’s Kuala Lumpur office and will leverage its local manufacturing plants in Malaysia.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC commented: “We are delighted and honored to have been selected by PETRONAS Carigali to develop this deepwater field. We are committed to PETRONAS Carigali and to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. This iEPCI contract combines our integrated subsea solution with our Subsea 2.0 products, demonstrating the added value of our unique and complete integrated offering.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “substantial” contract ranges between $250 million and $500 million.

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TechnipFMC
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC’s subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. Awarded a Contract by PETRONAS Carigali for Limbayong Deepwater Development Project in Offshore Malaysia TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. (TechnipFMC) has been awarded a substantial(1) contract by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PETRONAS Carigali), a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Development of North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI)
16.02.21
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain Material Agreements Relating to TechnipFMC plc’s Previously Announced Separation Into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
15.02.21
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
09.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris
09.02.21
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
08.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
04.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Announcing the Completion of Its Previously Announced Offering of $1,000,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2026
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Home Member State
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
11
TechnipFMC