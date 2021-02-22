Chegg Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today announced the closing of its public offering of 11,274,600 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $102.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,470,600 shares of its common stock. Chegg sold 10,974,600 shares of its common stock in the offering and Dan Rosensweig, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairperson of the Board, who is the selling stockholder, sold 300,000 shares of common stock in the offering. Chegg did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Allen & Company LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Raymond James, William Blair, Barrington Research, Berenberg, Craig-Hallum and Northland Capital Markets acted as co-managers.