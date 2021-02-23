 

DEOL Foundation Issues an Open Letter To The United Nations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 10:03  |  26   |   |   

Indian Farmers Human Rights Report

LONDON and NEW DELHI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Urgent Request

This is an appeal for the immediate creation of United Nations Observation Posts at Farmers Protests Sites surrounding New Delhi, India. Namely Singhu Border, Ghazipur border, and Tikri border. An urgent proactive United Nations approach is needed to prevent the current crisis from turning into a humanitarian disaster.

Please sign the petition here http://chng.it/zhGvXzLNxv

Reasons For Request

The rights and freedoms set out in the UDHR include the right to freedom from torture, the right to free speech, and the right to a fair trial. It further includes the right to live in freedom and safety, civil and political rights, like the right to life, liberty, and privacy. The right to form groups and organize peaceful meetings, as well as the rights of journalists, social/political activists, artists, and musicians to have their work and themselves protected are also present within these articles.

  • During its heavy-handed response to the farmer's agitation, the Government of India is in
  • Breach of Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29 and 30 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights Act.
  • Breach of Articles 2, 3, 6, and 8 of the United Resolution of the Rights of Peasants and Other People Working in Rural Areas.
  • Breach of Articles 14, 32, 21, 20 (1), 25(1), 19, 29 (1) of the Constitution Of India.
  • Breach of Articles PT1: 1, PT2: 2, PT3: 6, 7 ,9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26 , of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

We have grave concerns regarding the government of India's use of propaganda, the media, the judiciary, & the police and paramilitary forces. Over 230 people have died during this current crisis and if the national government does not change direction in its response against protest and dissent this will likely run into the many thousands in the coming months.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of farmers encamped at the three farmers' protest sites. The numbers have been steadily rising since their initial arrival on the 26th November 2020. People have left their homes, in many cases hundreds of miles away. Multitudes are sleeping in make-shift tents, under tractors, and in tractor trolleys during the coldest winter in Delhi's recorded history. A large amount of protestors comprise of women, children, and the elderly. A number have succumbed to the bitter conditions. They are now surrounded by barbed wire, barricades, spikes, and scores of police and paramilitary officers. Ambulances and vehicles are being restricted access to the sites. On the 26th January 2021 during the republic day protests, an American Aid worker, Dr Swaiman Singh and his team were brutally beaten by Delhi Police whilst they were administering medical aid to protestors and police officers. Their ambulance was also smashed.

Kind Regards,

Lord Indarjit CBE OBE
Sir-Inder Deol
07723 670324
info@deolfoundation.org 
deolfoundation.org

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442555/Indian_Farmers_Human_Rights_Report_compressed.pdf



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEOL Foundation Issues an Open Letter To The United Nations Indian Farmers Human Rights Report LONDON and NEW DELHI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Urgent Request This is an appeal for the immediate creation of United Nations Observation Posts at Farmers Protests Sites surrounding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California
Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet
Back #BeliKreatifDanauToba: Minister of Tourism Gets Behind New Campaign and Encourages Public to be Proud of Local Toba ...
DigiPlex Expands in Denmark with Major Data Center Campus Outside Copenhagen
Why Blockchain and AI Could Be the Next Game-Changing Technologies for the Cannabis Industry
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods