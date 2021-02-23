Juva Life Commences Industrial Scale Cannabis Cultivation at Stockton Facility

Subsequent to state licensing approval in January, the Juva cultivation team quickly concluded preparatory efforts for plant delivery this week. After 30 months of development effort, Juva Life has entered a vitally important phase of its business development with this week’s planting program now underway within the dedicated flowering rooms at its 30,000 sq. ft. facility.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of Cannabis products is extremely pleased to announce the commencement of commercial cannabis cultivation at its Stockton, California facility.

In a move to accelerate the first two harvests, VP of Horticulture, Thomas Leschak, and his select team of cultivation experts have commenced planting using propagated cannabis clones provided by a 3rd party. Future clones will be developed from a large collection of proprietary genetic seed stock privately developed over the past decade.

Harvested material will be dried within the facility utilizing specially designed, built, and monitored drying rooms. Upon reaching optimal moisture levels, the material will be moved to the dedicated trim area for processing and grading before moving to final curing. The cultivation team anticipates each room to deliver a full harvest five times per year. The process began this week with the first of five flowering rooms fully planted. Once all five rooms are functional, operational scheduling calls for a harvest every twelve days with an anticipated combined annual output of 6,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flower.

Juva Life placed significant orders of growing medium, nutrients and fertilizers several months ago to ensure a stockpile was on hand and available for immediate use. Juva has also installed advanced onsite nutrient analysis and PH monitoring systems. Extensive monitoring and adaptive controls have been integrated to track feeding schedules based on temperatures, humidity, soil PH and related nutrient data to ensure environmental stability. Filtered reverse osmosis systems treat condensate from HVAC systems to reduce water consumption, and the entire primary power system is provided by low emission natural gas-powered generators. In keeping with the company’s commitment to quality and efficiency, the power system is projected to reduce annual electrical costs by up to 50% and provides separation from the unreliable California power grid which faced multiple regional outages last year which could have resulted in costly crop failures.