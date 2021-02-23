To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 23 February 2021

Announcement no. 23 /2021











New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

Jyske Realkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 23 February 2021.

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com . Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 23. February 2021 is also enclosed this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25

Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64





Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Søren Winkler

Senior Director





Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails





Attachment