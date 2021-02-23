No. 2/2021 - Publication of annual report
Copenhagen, 23 February 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 2/2021
PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT
The annual report for 2020 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting.
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
