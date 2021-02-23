 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 15 February to 19 February 2021

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 February to 19 February 2021

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

2/15/2021

FR0010313833

7000

89.7820

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

2/16/2021

FR0010313833

7000

90.0995

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

2/17/2021

FR0010313833

7000

91.1540

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

2/18/2021

FR0010313833

7000

90.6301

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

2/19/2021

FR0010313833

7000

89.9558

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35,000

90.3243

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...



