PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it is expanding its E-commerce Platform to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments for its CBD and Hemp product line beginning next month (March, 2021). The company is excited to add Bitcoin acceptance as another value-added service for both their new and existing customer base.

“Payment acceptance of Bitcoin and potentially other cryptocurrencies will improve and enhance American Green’s ability to increase transactions domestically and globally. This is of great importance to the Company, as expansion into international markets represents a major corporate goal for the coming year,” said Kevin Davis, VP President of Worldwide Sales for American Green.

As American Green’s Online Emporium continues to demonstrate year-over-year growth, sales of American Green brand CBD and Hemp products will be made easier with the addition of selected cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin acceptance will allow American Green $ERBB to simplify international transactions and protect international customers. Accepting Bitcoin will help mitigate possible payment complications arising from international transactions due to currency fluctuations, Internet security concerns and credit card interoperability issues.

American Green will not be investing in or speculating on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) or any other cryptocurrencies. All transactions will be completed using values calculated "on the spot” and immediately converted into US Dollar equivalents.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

