 

Ecolab Named One of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 15th Consecutive Year

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources, has again been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Ecolab has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies every year since the list’s inception in 2007.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “I’m proud to lead a company where associates are committed to doing what’s right, every single day, and know that ethical operations are foundational to our long-term success.”

Since 2007, Ethisphere has recognized companies on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for their critical role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and society, and their work to maximize their impact wherever possible. The World’s Most Ethical Companies list continues to be a key resource for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Ecolab for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

To view Ethisphere’s 2020 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies, visit worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

