Growing e-commerce industry, surge in trade related agreements, increase in the number of tech-driven logistics services, and rising adoption of IoT enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global logistics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027." According to the report, the global logistics industry was estimated at $7.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $12.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.