 

Logistics Market to Reach $12.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Growing e-commerce industry, surge in trade related agreements, increase in the number of tech-driven logistics services, and rising adoption of IoT enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global logistics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027." According to the report, the global logistics industry was estimated at $7.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $12.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report (310 Pages PDF) Research at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1942 

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Mounting e-commerce industry coupled with rise in reverse logistics operations, increase in trade related agreements, surge in the number of tech-driven logistics services, and growing adoption of IoT enabled connected devices fuel the growth of the global logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries in addition to logistics automation is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Logistics firms which are directly involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods were severely hampered during the first phase of the lockdown. Flight cancellations and travel bans also led to supply chain and logistics across the world.
  • Nevertheless, as the lockdown has loosened off, the standard manufacturing activities are gradually being restored, and the global market for logistics is expected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1942

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logistics Market to Reach $12.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR Allied Market Research Growing e-commerce industry, surge in trade related agreements, increase in the number of tech-driven logistics services, and rising adoption of IoT enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global logistics market PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Cisco's Strong Leadership in Email Security in the Asia-Pacific Market Applauded by Frost & ...
First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods