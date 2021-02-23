Blue Apron to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 1

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben will conduct a virtual fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET and will also meet with institutional investors in virtual one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available online on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com (select “Events & Presentations"). A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event at investors.blueapron.com (select “Events & Presentations").