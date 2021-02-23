 

EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs Receive Determination of Non-ITAR Status from U.S. Department of State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Determination Will Greatly Increase the Marketability of EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs to International Customers

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its dual-use SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) have received a determination that they are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) administered by the U.S. Department of State and that EMCORE has determined that its SDN500 Inertial Navigation System (INS) is likewise not subject to ITAR. This determination of Non-ITAR status is expected to dramatically increase the size of the market that EMCORE can address with its Quartz Micro-Electromechanical Systems (QMEMs) IMU and INS offerings.

As a result of this Commodity Jurisdiction (CJ) determination concluded by the U.S. Department of State, EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) offerings were confirmed to be subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) administered by the Department of Commerce (DOC). EAR classification typically results in fewer export-related restrictions and requirements. For this reason, this CJ determination for the SDI500/SDI505 will greatly increase the marketability of these IMUs to international customers.

EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs outperform other MEMS IMUs and have been proven to deliver comparable performance to older, costlier optical IMUs in a lower power, smaller, and lighter form factor. They leverage industry-leading QMEMS technology to deliver outstanding Angle Random Walk (ARW) values of 0.02°/√hr with 1°/hr bias stability. The SDI500/SDI505 IMUs are designed to achieve the demanding performance levels required in sophisticated systems including weapons guidance and targeting, commercial and defense fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles), and a wide variety of other high-precision commercial, industrial, marine, defense, and space applications.

EMCORE’s SDN500 is the Company’s most advanced QMEMS INS/GPS tactical grade system, combining the latest generation quartz gyros and accelerometers from the SDI500/SDI505, with high-speed signal processing and a 48-channel Coarse/Acquisition code GPS receiver into a powerful, tightly coupled guidance and navigation system.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs Receive Determination of Non-ITAR Status from U.S. Department of State Determination Will Greatly Increase the Marketability of EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs to International Customers ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
EMCORE Announces Closing of $35.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
11.02.21
EMCORE Announces Pricing of $31.2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
10.02.21
EMCORE Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
04.02.21
CORRECTION -- EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
03.02.21
EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
25.01.21
EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call on February 4, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
17
Emcore - Optoelektronik