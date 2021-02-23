EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs Receive Determination of Non-ITAR Status from U.S. Department of State

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its dual-use SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) have received a determination that they are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) administered by the U.S. Department of State and that EMCORE has determined that its SDN500 Inertial Navigation System (INS) is likewise not subject to ITAR. This determination of Non-ITAR status is expected to dramatically increase the size of the market that EMCORE can address with its Quartz Micro-Electromechanical Systems (QMEMs) IMU and INS offerings.

As a result of this Commodity Jurisdiction (CJ) determination concluded by the U.S. Department of State, EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) offerings were confirmed to be subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) administered by the Department of Commerce (DOC). EAR classification typically results in fewer export-related restrictions and requirements. For this reason, this CJ determination for the SDI500/SDI505 will greatly increase the marketability of these IMUs to international customers.

EMCORE’s SDI500/SDI505 IMUs outperform other MEMS IMUs and have been proven to deliver comparable performance to older, costlier optical IMUs in a lower power, smaller, and lighter form factor. They leverage industry-leading QMEMS technology to deliver outstanding Angle Random Walk (ARW) values of 0.02°/√hr with 1°/hr bias stability. The SDI500/SDI505 IMUs are designed to achieve the demanding performance levels required in sophisticated systems including weapons guidance and targeting, commercial and defense fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles), and a wide variety of other high-precision commercial, industrial, marine, defense, and space applications.

EMCORE’s SDN500 is the Company’s most advanced QMEMS INS/GPS tactical grade system, combining the latest generation quartz gyros and accelerometers from the SDI500/SDI505, with high-speed signal processing and a 48-channel Coarse/Acquisition code GPS receiver into a powerful, tightly coupled guidance and navigation system.