 

Capital Power named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Honoured for a third straight year, Capital Power is one of only four Canadian companies recognized, and one of nine Energy and Utilities companies worldwide.

“As we advance low-carbon electricity solutions to responsibly and reliably power our communities, we recognize that upholding high ethical standards and responsible business practices shapes and sustains our business – now and into the future as we innovate to be net carbon neutral by 2050,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “We’re proud to once again have our commitment to governance, accountability and ethics recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as we deliver Responsible Energy for Tomorrow.”

“This recognition affirms our ethical foundation and efforts to ensure our policies and practices are robust and resilient to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders,” said Chris Kopecky, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Capital Power. “Fostering a culture of ethics in action, personal accountability and a commitment to doing what’s right for our employees, investors, communities, partners and all other stakeholders supports our long-term success.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies award is administered by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “As one of four Canadian companies recognized in 2021, I would like to commend the Capital Power team for their dedication to responsible and ethical behaviour in business, as well as their robust policies and practices that underpin their efforts.”

About the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies Award
In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. Grounded in the Ethisphere Institute’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the annual World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America with approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2, in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.

