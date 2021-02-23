Tetra Tech Wins $38.8 Million USAID Sustainable Energy Services Contract

Through USAID SINAR, Tetra Tech energy specialists will develop innovative solutions to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy systems, promote transparent and consistent policies, and modernize utility services. Tetra Tech will also work with USAID and the Government of Indonesia to achieve its sustainable development goals in the energy sector, including expanding and improving energy services and increasing use of renewable energy resources. Tetra Tech will promote integration of smart grid technologies, including battery storage, for the effective distribution of sustainable, renewable energy that will drive fundamental energy sector transformation.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $38.8 million, single-award Sustainable Energy for Indonesia’s Advancing Resilience (USAID SINAR) contract to support Indonesia in delivering reliable and sustainable energy services.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s sustainable energy programs in Indonesia for more than 10 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to create resilient energy solutions for the people of Indonesia.”

