 

Tetra Tech Wins $38.8 Million USAID Sustainable Energy Services Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $38.8 million, single-award Sustainable Energy for Indonesia’s Advancing Resilience (USAID SINAR) contract to support Indonesia in delivering reliable and sustainable energy services.

Through USAID SINAR, Tetra Tech energy specialists will develop innovative solutions to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy systems, promote transparent and consistent policies, and modernize utility services. Tetra Tech will also work with USAID and the Government of Indonesia to achieve its sustainable development goals in the energy sector, including expanding and improving energy services and increasing use of renewable energy resources. Tetra Tech will promote integration of smart grid technologies, including battery storage, for the effective distribution of sustainable, renewable energy that will drive fundamental energy sector transformation.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s sustainable energy programs in Indonesia for more than 10 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to create resilient energy solutions for the people of Indonesia.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



