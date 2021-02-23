The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related party is received

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid received an UAB EPSO-G‘s audit committee opinion on the 22st of February 2021 regarding the intended agreement of the management holding services between Amber Grid and EPSO-G. In the opinion of the audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a management service counterparty.

The Board of Amber Grid shall consider the conclusion of the agreement on the 24th of February 2021.