At Home Receives Recognition by Newsweek for Top Loyalty Program

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today it has been named to Newsweek’s America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 . The results were compiled based on an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers. Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista to highlight 241 loyalty programs in 43 categories.

“We are thrilled by this recognition as one of the top loyalty programs in the country,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “It’s only been three years since we launched Insider Perks. In that time, our loyalty program has created intrinsic value for the At Home brand and grown rapidly thanks to the incredible work of our team and enthusiasm from our customers.”

At Home’s Insider Perks program currently has over 9 million members. Members get benefits like special pricing on select deals, receiptless and extended returns, birthday bonuses and sneak peeks to sale events. With the Insider Perks Credit Card, customers receive all of the benefits of an Insider Perks membership plus earn five points for every dollar spent at At Home and special financing. In 2020, two new tiers were added to the Insider Perks program. Insider Perks VIP members get richer offers, priority access to our customer care team and a donation to Habitat to Humanity made on their behalf. The Insider Perks Boss program is designed exclusively for professionals in the home décor space and provides a discount, annual purchase summaries and an opportunity to highlight and promote their businesses to At Home customers.

“Our enhanced Insider Perks program has given more benefits to our most loyal customers, and it brings us incredible insights,” said Ashley Sheetz, At Home’s chief marketing officer and chief digital officer. “For example, we know Insider Perks members shop more, have bigger basket sizes and drive a meaningful amount of our sales volume. The added benefits allow us to engage in even more personal and relevant ways across marketing channels and also give us smarter data and analytics to help create an even better customer experience.”

For the 2021 ranking of America’s Best Loyalty Programs, customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs. In total, around 16,000 evaluations were collected from October to November 2020. Loyalty programs were defined as all reward programs that provided the customer with a benefit when purchasing or using the products or services of the associated brands. The survey provided results for a broad spectrum of loyalty programs in traditional retail, online retail and service segments. The awarded loyalty programs each received an above average overall score. The final assessment and rankings were based on six evaluation criteria: ease and enjoyment; benefit; overall satisfaction; customer support; trust; and recommendation.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 220 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005817/en/