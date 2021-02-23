 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of FuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 17:30  |  44   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired FuboTV, Inc. (“Fubo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUBO) common stock between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fubo investors have until April 19, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 30, 2020, Kerrisdale Capital published a report titled “fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), Requiem for a Stream,” which criticized Fubo’s core subscription business as “structurally unprofitable” due to “high variable content costs with contracted escalators.” The report also agreed with other analysts who stated that Fubo’s valuation was “absurd,” and characterized Fubo’s acquisition of Balto Sports as a “foolish” attempt to enter the “already highly competitive space [of sport wagering].”

On this news, Fubo stock price fell $9.70 per share, or 25.72%, to close at $28.00 per share on December 31, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On January 4, 2021, Motley Fool published an article stating that the Company is “nowhere close to turning a profit” as “direct costs of delivering its service are higher than revenue.” The article also concluded that “fuboTV's adjusted contribution margin is a meaningless number. It’s a function of how quickly the company is gaining subscribers, not a representation of profitability. The fact that the company reports such a misleading metric is a huge red flag.”

On this news, Fubo stock price fell $3.99 per share, or 14%, to close at $24.24 on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability was unsustainable past the seasonal surge in subscription levels; (2) Fubo’s offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (3) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (4) Fubo’s data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth and forecasts; (5) Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (6) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into sports wagering.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Fubo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.  To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.  If you purchased Fubo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of FuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired FuboTV, Inc. (“Fubo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUBO) common stock between March 23, 2020 and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
fuboTV to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
20.02.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages fuboTV Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – FUBO
20.02.21
FUBOTV SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against fuboTV Inc. - FUBO
19.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) on Behalf of Investors
19.02.21
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of FuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) on Behalf of Investors
19.02.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages fuboTV Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – FUBO
08.02.21
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
06.02.21
3 stark geshortete Aktien, die derzeit infrage kommen
04.02.21
fuboTV Joins Digital Ad Industry’s Unified ID 2.0 Initiative as Connected TV Partner

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
49
fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen