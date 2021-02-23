CoStar Group Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenues Increased 19% Year-over-Year

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $227 million, or $5.93 per diluted share. EBITDA for the full year of 2020 was $406 million and includes one-time charges of $59.5 million related to the now terminated RentPath acquisition. Excluding these one-time charges, EBITDA for the full year of 2020 was $466 million, an increase of 5% compared to EBITDA of $445 million for the full year of 2019. Net Income, excluding the one-time charges, was approximately $271 million, or $7.08 per diluted share.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $1.66 billion, an increase of 19% over revenue of $1.4 billion for the full year of 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $444 million, an increase of 19% over revenue of $375 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration related costs and other items as described below) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $167 million, an increase of 18% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $553 million, an increase of 9% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $507 million for the full year of 2019.

“2020 was an exceptional year for CoStar Group in many ways,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Following the initial pandemic disruption early in the year, we demonstrated that our business is strongly countercyclical as our sales rebounded strongly in the second half of the year. In the fourth quarter, we delivered annualized net new sales of $49 million, bringing our total sales bookings to over $100 million in the second half of 2020. Revenue increased by over a quarter of a billion dollars in 2020. I am particularly pleased that CoStar Suite had its best sales quarter of 2020 in the fourth quarter, more than doubling the third quarter sales level. Unique visitors to our marketplaces increased by over 20% for the year and by 29% in the fourth quarter as the pandemic led more people to shop for real estate online. We raised $2.7 billion in the debt and equity markets and completed the acquisitions of Ten-X, Emporis, and Homesnap, and are well into developing additional important acquisition opportunities – all while working remotely.”

“Apartments.com turned in its strongest performance since we first launched the platform in 2015,” continued Florance, “with revenues growing 22% to almost $600 million. Apartments.com net new sales increased 35% for the year, network visits grew 20% to over 1 billion in 2020, and quality leads to our customers increased over 20%. We believe that our increased investment in marketing for Apartments.com in 2020 was a key driver in our performance and produced outstanding results.”

The LoopNet marketplace network also had a record year, with revenue growth of 20% in 2020 and average monthly unique visitors of approximately 9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 37% over the fourth quarter of 2019. Our highest ad levels — gold, diamond, and platinum — are proving to be strongly countercyclical, with revenue growing almost 50% in 2020 and net new sales increasing 100% during the year. In 2020, we invested in marketing and successfully accelerated Apartments.com growth. In 2021, we plan to significantly accelerate our investment in LoopNet’s marketing and sales force and believe we will similarly accelerate LoopNet’s growth.

Year 2019-2020 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues $328 $344 $353 $375 $392 $397 $426 $444 Net income 85 63 79 88 73 60 58 36 Net income per share - diluted 2.33 1.73 2.15 2.39 1.98 1.60 1.48 0.91 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 36.6 36.6 36.7 36.7 36.8 37.7 39.4 39.4 EBITDA 113 94 113 125 100 109 108 88 Adjusted EBITDA 125 110 129 142 124 129 134 167 Non-GAAP net income 92 82 96 103 90 88 89 112 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 2.53 2.23 2.61 2.82 2.44 2.34 2.26 2.85

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other items as described below) for the full year of 2020 was $380 million or $9.91 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $112 million or $2.85 per diluted share.

2021 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $1.925 billion to $1.945 billion for the full year of 2021, representing growth of approximately 17% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. This guidance includes an estimated 2021 revenue contribution from Homesnap of approximately $50 million. We expect revenue for the first quarter of 2021 in the range of $450 million to $455 million, representing revenue growth of 15% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $640 million to $650 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 17% at the midpoint of the range compared to 2020. Homesnap is expected to have negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million for the year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140 million to $145 million.

We expect full year 2021 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $10.83 to $11.03 based on 39.7 million shares. For the first quarter of 2021, we expect non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $2.33 to $2.43 based on 39.5 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25% for the full year and the first quarter 2021.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of February 23, 2021, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it by, and the impact on, global economies, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company's normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2020, the Company is assuming a 25% tax rate in order to approximate our statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 444,393 $ 374,726 $ 1,659,019 $ 1,399,719 Cost of revenues 78,154 74,996 308,968 289,239 Gross profit 366,239 299,730 1,350,051 1,110,480 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 133,576 99,845 535,778 408,596 Software development 41,573 36,580 162,916 125,602 General and administrative 118,100 50,797 299,698 178,740 Customer base amortization 17,780 11,522 62,457 33,995 311,029 198,744 1,060,849 746,933 Income from operations 55,210 100,986 289,202 363,547 Interest (expense) income (7,914) 3,439 (17,395) 16,742 Other (expense) income (855) 9,880 (827) 10,660 Income before income taxes 46,441 114,305 270,980 390,949 Income tax expense 10,652 26,378 43,852 75,986 Net income $ 35,789 $ 87,927 $ 227,128 $ 314,963 Net income per share - basic $ 0.91 $ 2.42 $ 5.97 $ 8.67 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.91 $ 2.39 $ 5.93 $ 8.60 Weighted-average outstanding shares - basic 39,137 36,359 38,073 36,310 Weighted-average outstanding shares - diluted 39,395 36,674 38,326 36,630

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 35,789 $ 87,927 $ 227,128 $ 314,963 Income tax expense 10,652 26,378 43,852 75,986 Income before income taxes 46,441 114,305 270,980 390,949 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,784 17,406 88,132 55,352 Stock-based compensation expense 12,667 13,271 54,104 52,255 Acquisition and integration related costs 65,892 3,651 92,523 6,679 Restructuring and related costs — — 413 3,054 Other (income) expense — (10,750) 113 (10,750) Non-GAAP income before income taxes 149,784 137,883 506,265 497,539 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (37,446) (34,470) (126,566) (124,385) Non-GAAP net income $ 112,338 $ 103,413 $ 379,699 $ 373,154 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.91 $ 2.39 $ 5.93 $ 8.60 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.85 $ 2.82 $ 9.91 $ 10.19 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 39,137 36,359 38,073 36,310 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 39,395 36,674 38,326 36,630 * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2020 and 2019, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 35,789 $ 87,927 $ 227,128 $ 314,963 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 7,004 5,854 25,675 21,357 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 17,780 11,552 62,457 33,995 Depreciation and other amortization 8,249 6,524 28,812 25,813 Interest expense (income) 7,914 (3,439) 17,395 (16,742) Other expense (income) 855 (9,880) 827 (10,660) Income tax expense 10,652 26,378 43,852 75,986 EBITDA $ 88,243 $ 124,916 $ 406,146 $ 444,712 Stock-based compensation expense 12,667 13,271 54,104 52,255 Acquisition and integration related costs 65,892 3,651 92,523 6,679 Restructuring and related costs — — 413 3,054 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,802 $ 141,838 $ 553,186 $ 506,700

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,755,912 $ 1,070,731 Accounts receivable 119,059 96,788 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,110) (4,548) Accounts receivable, net 103,949 92,240 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,651 36,194 Total current assets 3,888,512 1,199,165 Long-term investments — 10,070 Deferred income taxes, net 4,983 5,408 Property and equipment, net 126,325 107,529 Lease right-of-use assets 108,740 115,084 Goodwill 2,235,999 1,882,020 Intangible assets, net 426,745 421,196 Deferred commission costs, net 93,274 89,374 Deposits and other assets 15,856 9,232 Income tax receivable 14,986 14,908 Total assets $ 6,915,420 $ 3,853,986 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,732 $ 7,640 Accrued wages and commissions 80,998 53,087 Accrued expenses 110,305 38,680 Income taxes payable 16,316 10,705 Lease liabilities 32,648 29,670 Deferred revenue 74,851 67,274 Total current liabilities 330,850 207,056 Long-term debt, net 986,715 — Deferred income taxes, net 72,991 87,096 Income taxes payable 25,282 20,521 Lease and other long-term liabilities 124,223 133,720 Total liabilities $ 1,540,061 $ 448,393 Total stockholders’ equity 5,375,359 3,405,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,915,420 $ 3,853,986

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 227,128 $ 314,963 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 116,944 81,165 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 60,516 53,421 Amortization of senior notes discount and issuance costs 1,658 876 Non-cash lease expense 26,326 22,748 Stock-based compensation expense 53,450 52,255 Deferred income taxes, net (11,530) 8,220 Credit loss expense 25,212 10,978 Other operating activities, net 288 105 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (36,118) (5,014) Income taxes payable 10,352 (577) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,936 (14,244) Deferred commissions (64,355) (66,688) Other assets 1,762 (648) Accounts payable and other liabilities 100,846 17,751 Lease liabilities (30,497) (25,442) Deferred revenue 2,188 7,911 Net cash provided by operating activities 486,106 457,780 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments 10,259 — Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (48,347) (46,197) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (426,075) (437,556) Net cash used in investing activities (464,163) (483,753) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,744,210 — Payments of debt issuance costs (16,647) — Payments of long-term debt (745,000) — Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (38,867) (27,577) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs 1,689,971 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 30,280 25,080 Other financing activities (1,650) (1,657) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,662,297 (4,154) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 941 442 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,685,181 (29,685) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,070,731 1,100,416 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 3,755,912 $ 1,070,731

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar Suite $ 160,842 $ 7,896 $ 168,738 $ 154,152 $ 7,107 $ 161,259 Information services 27,048 6,930 33,978 24,318 5,030 29,348 Online marketplaces Multifamily 160,370 — 160,370 130,168 — 130,168 Commercial property and land 81,129 178 81,307 53,846 105 53,951 Total revenues $ 429,389 $ 15,004 $ 444,393 $ 362,484 $ 12,242 $ 374,726 Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 North America International Total North America International Total Information and analytics CoStar Suite $ 634,205 $ 30,530 $ 664,735 $ 590,222 $ 27,576 $ 617,798 Information services 104,117 25,953 130,070 76,950 11,496 88,446 Online marketplaces Multifamily 598,555 — 598,555 490,631 — 490,631 Commercial property and land 265,225 434 265,659 202,264 580 202,844 Total revenues $ 1,602,102 $ 56,917 $ 1,659,019 $ 1,360,067 $ 39,652 $ 1,399,719

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments - Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA North America $ 88,241 $ 125,457 $ 410,852 $ 451,699 International 2 (541) (4,706) (6,987) Total EBITDA $ 88,243 $ 124,916 $ 406,146 $ 444,712

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with 2019-2020 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $85.2 $63.2 $78.6 $87.9 $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 $35.8 Income tax expense 12.5 16.8 20.3 26.4 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 Income before income taxes 97.7 80.0 98.9 114.3 78.4 77.3 68.9 46.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.2 12.2 12.5 17.4 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 Stock-based compensation expense 12.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 15.2 9.5 16.7 12.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 0.2 0.5 2.3 3.7 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 Restructuring and related costs 0.1 2.2 0.8 — — — 0.4 — Other (income) expense — — — (10.8) — — 0.1 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 123.2 108.7 127.6 137.9 119.8 117.8 118.9 149.8 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% Assumed provision for income tax expense (30.8) (27.2) (31.9) (34.5) (30.0) (29.5) (29.7) (37.5) Non-GAAP net income $92.4 $81.5 $95.7 $103.4 $89.8 $88.3 $89.2 $112.3 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $2.53 $2.23 $2.61 $2.82 $2.44 $2.34 $2.26 $2.85 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 36.2 36.3 36.3 36.4 36.5 37.5 39.2 39.1 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 36.6 36.6 36.7 36.7 36.8 37.7 39.4 39.4 * A 25% tax rate is assumed for 2020 and 2019, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $85.2 $63.2 $78.6 $87.9 $72.8 $60.4 $58.2 $35.8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.2 12.2 12.5 17.4 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 Depreciation and other amortization 6.5 6.5 6.3 6.5 6.8 7.0 6.8 8.2 Interest (income) expense (4.2) (4.7) (4.4) (3.4) (1.7) 3.6 7.5 7.9 Other (income) expense — (0.5) (0.3) (9.9) (0.8) 0.4 0.3 0.9 Income tax expense 12.5 16.8 20.3 26.4 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 EBITDA $113.2 $93.5 $113.0 $124.9 $100.2 $109.3 $108.4 $88.3 Stock-based compensation expense 12.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 15.1 9.5 16.7 12.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 0.2 0.5 2.3 3.7 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 Restructuring and related costs 0.1 2.2 0.8 — — — 0.4 — Adjusted EBITDA $125.5 $110.0 $129.2 $141.9 $124.0 $128.8 $133.4 $166.9

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income $ 64,000 $ 70,000 $ 313,000 $ 324,000 Income tax expense 11,000 12,000 89,000 92,000 Income before income taxes 75,000 82,000 402,000 416,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,000 24,000 92,000 92,000 Stock-based compensation expense 17,000 16,000 68,000 66,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 7,000 6,000 12,000 10,000 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 123,000 128,000 574,000 584,000 Assumed rate for income tax expense * 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (30,800) (32,000) (144,000) (146,000) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,200 $ 96,000 $ 430,000 $ 438,000 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.77 $ 7.88 $ 8.16 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.33 $ 2.43 $ 10.83 $ 11.03 Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 39,500 39,500 39,700 39,700 * A 25% tax rate is assumed, which approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income $ 64,000 $ 70,000 $ 313,000 $ 324,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,000 24,000 92,000 92,000 Depreciation and other amortization 9,000 9,000 32,000 32,000 Interest and other expense, net 8,000 8,000 34,000 34,000 Income tax expense 11,000 12,000 89,000 92,000 Stock-based compensation expense 17,000 16,000 68,000 66,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 7,000 6,000 12,000 10,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,000 $ 145,000 $ 640,000 $ 650,000

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

This news release and the Company’s earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including volatility in the international and U.S. economy, worker absenteeism or decreased productivity, quarantines or other travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; government and private actions taken to control the spread of COVID-19; the risk that the trends stated or implied by this release or in the earnings conference call cannot or will not be sustained at the current pace or may increase or decrease, including trends related to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, site traffic and visitors, leads generated, and sales; the risk that the Company is unable to sustain current revenue, earnings and net new sales bookings growth rates or increase them; the risk that acquisition opportunities do not continue to develop or that any completed acquisitions do not produce the expected results; the risk that the Company’s investment plans change or that those investments do not produce the expected results, including accelerated growth; the risk that revenues for the first quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that Homesnap revenues for 2021 differ from expectations; the risk that net income for the first quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; the risk that Homesnap adjusted EBITDA for 2021 differs from expectations; the risk that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter and full year 2021 will not be as stated in this press release; and the risk that the tax rate estimates stated in this press release may change. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

