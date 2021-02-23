 

The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on January 1, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2020 net revenue (gross revenue less reimbursable expenses) from continuing operations was $59.2 million, down 7%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, but up 2.5% sequentially from the third quarter as demand improved throughout the quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same period in the prior year due to the economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. GAAP results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $5.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, restructuring and asset impairment charge primarily related to the reduction in the Company’s global office space requirements resulting from the emerging work from home delivery model. GAAP results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $4.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, restructuring and asset impairment charge primarily related to the reduction of international operations.

Fourth quarter 2020 pro forma diluted earnings per share were $0.23, as compared to $0.24 in the same period in the prior year, but up 35% sequentially from the third quarter as client engagements and utilization improved throughout the quarter. Pro forma information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company's financial performance and is reconciled to the Company's GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

At its most recent meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a 5% increase in its annual dividend from $0.38 to $0.40 per share, to be paid quarterly, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for its shareholders of record on March 26, 2021, to be paid on April 8, 2021.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s cash balances were $49.5 million with no outstanding debt. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 40 thousand shares of its stock at an average price of $11.96 for a total of $483 thousand. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s remaining share repurchase program authorization was $4.3 million.

“Although the pandemic continued to weigh on our results, our revenues grew sequentially and our pro forma EPS was up 35 percent, which demonstrated the demand improvement as well as the increase in utilization and client engagements throughout the quarter,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. “We expect this momentum to carry into the new year which should allow us to continue to improve our results and emerge financially and strategically stronger as and when the pandemic subsides.”

Although economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be high, the Company’s current estimates suggest that net revenue for the first quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $61.0 million to $63.0 million, down slightly from the pre-COVID-19 first quarter of 2020. The Company estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $0.24 and $0.26 which provides the opportunity to exceed prior year pre-COVID-19 pro forma EPS results.

Other Highlights

Global Virtual Best Practices Conference – In November, The Hackett Group held its global virtual best practices conference, “Digital Excelleration: Fast-Tracking Enterprise Performance.” The event was attended by more than 450 senior executives from companies around the globe, making it larger than the 2019 North American and European Best Practices Conferences combined. The conference featured nearly 30 presentations by executives from more than 20 companies, including: 3M, ABB, Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Habitat for Humanities, HP, Jaguar Land Rover, Vodafone, Mastercard, Northwestern Mutual, Thomson Reuters, and United Parcel Services.

C-Suite Research Issued – The Hackett Group issued a new research piece “Business Excelleration: Fast-Tracking Digital World Class” which details the most important areas that CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CHROs, CIOs, CPOs, and other business services leaders can focus on in order to fast-track digital world-class performance and build a flexible and resilient operating model.

Sustainable Procurement Study Launched – The Hackett Group launched its 2020 Sustainable Procurement Study, designed to help participants understand the benefits that can be realized from sustainability activities, key metrics and KPIs to measure performance, and critical capabilities for sustainable procurement and their maturity across organizations.

Podcast Launch – In December, The Hackett Group launched a weekly “Business Excelleration” podcast, featuring insights and research data to help business leaders improve efficiency and effectiveness in finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology.

SAP North American Partner Excellence Award – In February, Answerthink, a division of The Hackett Group, received the 2021 SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence for Marketing.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET. The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For international callers, please dial (517) 308-9371. Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 759-4056. For international callers, please dial (402) 998-0478.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, with offerings that include cloud ERP, EPM and analytics implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its distinguished Oracle, SAP, Coupa and OneStream practices.

The Hackett Group has completed nearly 20,000 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 91% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the DAX 30 and 55% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive The Hackett’s Group’s Digital Transformation Platform which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group’s clients and partners to achieve digital world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause The Hackett Group's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the economic impact of the pandemic and the timing of an economic recovery, our ability to manage our business and capital resources through the pandemic, the ability of our products, services, or offerings mentioned in this release to deliver the desired effect, our ability to retain existing business, our ability to attract additional business, our ability to effectively market and sell our product offerings and other services, including those referenced above, the timing of projects and the potential for contract cancellations by our customers, especially given that our clients are also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, changes in expectations regarding the business consulting and information technology industries, our ability to attract and retain skilled employees, possible changes in collections of accounts receivable due to the bankruptcy or financial difficulties of our customers, risks of competition, price and margin trends, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of Brexit on our business, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, our ability to mitigate the impact of the recent decline in our European operations, our ability to obtain debt financing through additional borrowings under our existing credit facility as well as other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

January 1,

 

December 27

 

January 1,

 

December 27,

2021

 

2019

 

2021

 

2019

Revenue:
Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue")

$

59,223

$

63,736

$

234,810

$

260,837

Reimbursements

 

58

 

5,370

 

4,672

 

21,635

TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

59,281

 

69,106

 

239,482

 

282,472

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of service:
Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses

 

36,769

 

38,610

 

154,327

 

159,390

Non-cash stock compensation expense

 

1,806

 

1,056

 

6,255

 

3,831

Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit)

 

11

 

 

50

 

(131)

Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense

 

309

 

264

 

1,064

 

954

Reimbursable expenses

 

58

 

5,370

 

4,672

 

21,635

TOTAL COST OF SERVICE

 

38,953

 

45,300

 

166,368

 

185,679

 
Selling, general and administrative costs

 

12,544

 

14,789

 

50,586

 

58,107

Non-cash stock compensation expense

 

591

 

663

 

2,421

 

2,931

Amortization of intangible assets

 

254

 

247

 

977

 

1,036

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

 

 

 

 

(1,133)

Restructuring charges and asset impairments

 

5,454

 

4,514

 

10,488

 

4,514

TOTAL SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

 

18,843

 

20,213

 

64,472

 

65,455

 
TOTAL COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES

 

57,796

 

65,513

 

230,840

 

251,134

 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

1,485

 

3,593

 

8,642

 

31,338

 
Other expense:
Interest expense

 

(26)

 

(43)

 

(126)

 

(311)

 
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

1,459

 

3,550

 

8,516

 

31,027

Income tax expense

 

559

 

1,263

 

2,871

 

7,744

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

900

 

2,287

 

5,645

 

23,283

Loss from discontinued operations (2)

 

(7)

 

(2)

 

(172)

 

(6)

NET INCOME

$

893

$

2,285

$

5,473

$

23,277

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

29,995

 

29,837

 

29,988

 

29,805

Diluted

 

32,614

 

32,573

 

32,405

 

32,453

 
Basic net income per common share:
Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.19

$

0.78

Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.01)

 

(0.00)

Basic net income per common share

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.18

$

0.78

 
Diluted net income per common share:
Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.03

$

0.07

$

0.17

$

0.72

Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.00)

 

(0.00)

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.03

$

0.07

$

0.17

$

0.72

 
PRO FORMA DATA (1):
Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

1,459

$

3,550

$

8,516

$

31,027

Non-cash stock compensation expense

 

2,397

 

1,719

 

8,676

 

6,762

Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit)

 

11

 

 

50

 

(131)

Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense

 

309

 

264

 

1,064

 

954

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

 

 

 

 

(1,133)

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

32

Restructuring charges and asset impairments

 

5,454

 

4,514

 

10,488

 

4,514

Amortization of intangible assets

 

254

 

247

 

977

 

1,036

PRO FORMA INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

9,884

 

10,294

 

29,771

 

43,061

Pro forma income tax expense

 

2,471

 

2,574

 

7,443

 

10,765

PRO FORMA NET INCOME

$

7,413

$

7,721

$

22,328

$

32,296

 
Pro forma basic net income per common share

$

0.25

$

0.26

$

0.74

$

1.08

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

29,995

 

29,837

 

29,988

 

29,805

 
Pro forma diluted net income per common share

$

0.23

$

0.24

$

0.69

$

1.00

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

32,614

 

32,573

 

32,405

 

32,453

(1) The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, non-cash stock compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

January 1,

December 27,

2021

2019

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

49,455

$

25,954

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

 

32,778

 

49,778

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,599

 

2,895

Total current assets

 

84,832

 

78,627

Property and equipment, net

 

18,158

 

19,916

Other assets

 

1,680

 

2,652

Goodwill

 

85,297

 

84,578

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,578

 

7,962

Total assets

$

192,545

$

193,735

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

6,098

$

8,494

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

33,849

 

32,482

Operating lease liabilities

 

2,620

 

2,707

Total current liabilities

 

42,567

 

43,683

Long-term deferred tax liability, net

 

5,588

 

7,183

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,503

 

5,255

Total liabilities

 

51,658

 

56,121

 
Shareholders' equity

 

140,887

 

137,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

192,545

$

193,735

The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

January 1,

 

September 25,

 

December 27,

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue Breakdown by Group:
(in thousands)
S&BT (3)

$

23,362

$

22,217

$

26,645

EEA (4)

 

30,102

 

29,710

 

29,684

International (5)

 

5,759

 

5,842

 

7,407

Net revenue from continuing operations (6)

$

59,223

$

57,769

$

63,736

 
Revenue Concentration:
(% of total revenue)
Top customer

 

3%

 

6%

 

5%

Top 5 customers

 

13%

 

16%

 

14%

Top 10 customers

 

23%

 

26%

 

22%

 
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
 
Total Company:
Consultant headcount

 

928

 

923

 

982

Total headcount

 

1,133

 

1,124

 

1,201

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

 

54

 

57

 

66

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)

$

12,906

$

10,088

$

15,821

Depreciation (in thousands)

$

902

$

916

$

887

Amortization (in thousands)

$

254

$

247

$

247

 
Remaining Plan authorization:
Shares purchased (in thousands)

 

36

 

75

 

145

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)

$

429

$

932

$

2,227

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

11.84

$

12.41

$

15.33

Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)

$

4,284

$

4,713

$

1,651

 
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
Shares purchased (in thousands)

 

4

 

8

 

3

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

54

$

111

$

49

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

13.00

$

14.26

$

16.20

 

(3) Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IP as-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.

(4) ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA, SAP Solutions Practices and One Stream.

(5) International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.

(6) Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarily travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.

(7) Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021