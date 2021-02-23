Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Viemed ”) (TSX:VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Year End Conference Call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The details of the call are:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST US Toll Free Dial In: 1-877-407-0784 International Toll Free Dial In: 1-201-689-8560 Meeting ID Number: 13716960

Live Event Call me Link:

https://callme.viavid.com/?callme=true&passcode=13707099&h=tru ...

Participants can use the Participant dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

