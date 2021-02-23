Chemed Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), one of the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, versus the comparable prior-year period, as follows:

Revenue increased 2.1% to $533 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $6.96, an increase of 75.8%

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.13, an increase of 21.6%

VITAS segment operating results:

Net Patient Revenue of $332 million, a decline of 2.3%

Average Daily Census (ADC) of 18,718, a decline of 2.8%

Admissions of 17,960 an increase of 2.8%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $58.1 million, an increase of 16.0%

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $78.7 million, an increase of 11.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 23.5%, an increase of 306-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

Revenue of $201 million, an increase of 10.2%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $37.9 million, an increase of 24.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5 million, an increase of 24.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1%, an increase of 313-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $332 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is a decline of 2.3%, when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue decline is comprised primarily of a 2.8% decline in days-of-care, a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase (including the suspension of sequestration on May 1, 2020) of approximately 2.4%, and acuity mix shift which then reduced the blended average Medicare rate increase approximately 255-basis points. The combination of lower Medicare Cap and a decrease in Medicaid net room and board pass-through, increased revenue growth an additional 64-basis points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, VITAS accrued $2.5 million in Medicare Cap billing limitations. This compares to a $4.5 million Medicare Cap billing limitation in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Of VITAS’ 30 Medicare provider numbers, 23 provider numbers currently have a Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, four provider numbers have a cap cushion between 5% and 10%, one provider number has a cap cushion between 0% and 5% and two provider numbers currently have a fiscal 2021 Medicare Cap billing limitation liability.

Average revenue per patient per day in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $198.33, which, including acuity mix shift, is 7-basis points below the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $169.83 and $997.37, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 3.4% of total days of care, 62-basis points less than the prior-year quarter.

The fourth quarter 2020 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, increased costs for personal protection equipment (PPE), disinfecting facilities and other costs related to operating during the pandemic, was 29.9%. This is a 357-basis point margin improvement when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in gross margin is attributed to a level-of-care mix shift to higher margin routine home care and the temporary suspension of sequestration which increased reimbursement 200-basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expense was $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is a favorable decrease of 4.0% compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $78.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 11.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 23.5% in the quarter, which is a 306-basis point improvement when compared to the prior-year period.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $201 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.7 million, or 10.2%, over the prior-year quarter. On a unit-for-unit basis, which excludes the Oakland and HSW acquisitions completed in July 2019 and September 2019, respectively, Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $183 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.8% over the prior-year quarter.

Total commercial revenue in the quarter, excluding acquisitions, decreased 9.8%. This aggregate commercial revenue decline consisted of drain cleaning revenue declining 11.6%, commercial plumbing and excavation declining 8.9%, and commercial water restoration increasing 1.0%.

Total residential revenue, excluding acquisitions, increased 20.8%. This aggregate residential revenue growth consisted of residential drain cleaning increasing 17.1%, plumbing and excavation expanding 25.5%, and residential water restoration increasing 16.8%.

Roto-Rooter’s gross margin in the quarter was 51.6%, a 301-basis point increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $54.5 million, an increase of 24.7%. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 27.1% which is a 313-basis point increase when compared to the prior year.

Chemed Consolidated

As of December 31, 2020, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $163 million and no long-term debt.

In June 2018, Chemed entered into a five-year Amended and Restated Credit Agreement that consists of a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this facility has a floating rate that is currently LIBOR plus 100-basis points. At December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $412 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under this credit agreement.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 59,252 shares of Chemed stock for $28.5 million which equates to a cost per share of $480.52. As of December 31, 2020, there was approximately $178 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under this plan.

Chemed restarted its share repurchase program in 2007. Since that time, Chemed has repurchased approximately 14.5 million shares, aggregating approximately $1.4 billion at an average share cost of $95.75. Including dividends over this period, Chemed has returned approximately $1.6 billion to shareholders.

Guidance for 2021

Historically, Chemed earnings guidance has been developed using previous years’ key operating metrics which are then modeled and projected out for the calendar year. Critical within these projections is the understanding of traditional patterned correlations among key operating metrics. Once we complete this phase of our projected operating results, we would then modify the projections for the timing of price increases, changes in commission structure, wages, marketing programs and a variety of continuous improvement initiatives that our business segments plan on executing over the coming year. This modeling exercise also takes into consideration anticipated industry and macro-economic issues outside of management’s control but are somewhat predictable in terms of timing and impact on our business segments’ operating results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made accurate modeling and providing meaningful earnings guidance exceptionally challenging. Federal, state and local government authorities are forced to make swift decisions within our healthcare system, labor pools and general economy. These governmental decisions have the potential for an immediate and material impact on VITAS and Roto-Rooter operating results.

Since the start of the pandemic, Chemed has been able to successfully navigate within this rapidly changing environment and produce operating results that we believe provide us with the ability to issue earnings guidance for the 2021 calendar year. However, this guidance should be taken with the recognition the pandemic will continue to materially disrupt all aspects of our healthcare system and general economy to such an extent that future rules, regulations and government mandates could materially impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

Statistically, patients residing in senior housing are identified as hospice appropriate earlier into their terminal prognosis and have a much greater probability of having a length of stay in excess of 90 days. Hospice patients referred from hospitals, oncology practices and similar referral sources are generally more acute and have a significantly lower probability of lengths-of-stay exceeding 90 days. According to data released by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, COVID-19 continues to adversely affect senior housing occupancy, which reached another record low in the third quarter of 2020. This reduced occupancy in senior housing has had a corresponding reduction in VITAS nursing home admissions. Nursing home patients represented 14.7% of the VITAS fourth quarter 2020 patient census, a 310-basis point reduction when compared the fourth quarter of 2019.

VITAS anticipates continued weak occupancy and corresponding weak referrals from senior housing for the first half of 2021. This guidance anticipates senior housing occupancy will begin to normalize to pre-pandemic occupancy starting in the second half of calendar year 2021.

Based upon the above discussion, VITAS 2021 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to decline approximately 4.0% when compared to the prior year. Average Daily Census in 2021 is estimated to decline approximately 5.0%. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to be 19.4%. We are currently estimating $10 million for Medicare Cap billing limitations in calendar year 2021.

Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2021 revenue growth of 5% to 6%. Roto-Rooter’s Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021 is estimated to be 26.0%.

Based upon the above, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation, and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $17.00 to $17.50. This 2021 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 24.7%. Chemed’s 2020 reported adjusted earnings per diluted share was $18.08.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenues and sales $ 533,289 $ 522,324 2,079,583 $ 1,938,555 Cost of services provided and goods sold 335,049 347,355 1,378,197 1,321,126 Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa) 86,805 83,291 330,218 305,712 Depreciation 11,835 11,126 46,596 40,870 Amortization 2,511 2,969 9,987 4,335 Other operating (income)/expenses (46,160 ) 131 (75,095 ) 9,132 Total costs and expenses 390,040 444,872 1,689,903 1,681,175 Income from operations 143,249 77,452 389,680 257,380 Interest expense (350 ) (1,133 ) (2,355 ) (4,535 ) Other income--net (bb) 2,942 3,276 8,665 8,764 Income before income taxes 145,841 79,595 395,990 261,609 Income taxes (32,089 ) (14,015 ) (76,524 ) (41,686 ) Net income $ 113,752 $ 65,580 $ 319,466 $ 219,923 Earnings Per Share Net income $ 7.12 $ 4.09 $ 20.02 $ 13.77 Average number of shares outstanding 15,973 16,022 15,955 15,969 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 6.96 $ 3.96 $ 19.48 $ 13.31 Average number of shares outstanding 16,348 16,565 16,398 16,527 (aa) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation and the impact of market value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans $ 80,551 $ 77,053 $ 313,348 $ 289,828 Long-term incentive compensation 3,414 3,078 8,937 7,630 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts 2,840 3,160 7,933 8,254 Total SG&A expenses $ 86,805 $ 83,291 $ 330,218 $ 305,712 (bb) Other income--net comprises (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts $ 2,840 $ 3,160 $ 7,933 $ 8,254 Interest income 109 126 757 513 Other (7 ) (10 ) (25 ) (3 ) Total other income--net $ 2,942 $ 3,276 $ 8,665 $ 8,764

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,675 $ 6,158 Accounts receivable less allowances 126,853 143,827 Inventories 7,095 7,462 Prepaid income taxes 6,603 10,074 Prepaid expenses 26,177 23,150 Total current assets 329,403 190,671 Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust 88,811 77,446 Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 187,820 175,763 Lease right of use asset 123,448 111,652 Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization 118,085 126,370 Goodwill 578,585 577,367 Other assets 8,759 9,048 Total Assets $ 1,434,911 $ 1,268,317 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 54,234 $ 51,101 Income taxes 9,464 131 Accrued insurance 54,703 50,328 Accrued compensation 91,282 70,814 Accrued legal 10,632 6,941 Short-term lease liability 36,200 39,280 Other current liabilities 42,593 43,625 Total current liabilities 299,108 262,220 Deferred income taxes 20,664 18,504 Long-term debt - 90,000 Deferred compensation liabilities 88,456 76,446 Long-term lease liability 99,210 86,656 Other liabilities 26,273 7,883 Total Liabilities 533,711 541,709 Stockholders' Equity Capital stock 36,259 35,811 Paid-in capital 961,404 860,671 Retained earnings 1,723,777 1,425,752 Treasury stock, at cost (1,822,579 ) (1,597,940 ) Deferred compensation payable in Company stock 2,339 2,314 Total Stockholders' Equity 901,200 726,608 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,434,911 $ 1,268,317

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)(unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 319,466 $ 219,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,583 45,205 Stock option expense 18,422 14,831 Deferred payroll taxes 36,350 - Noncash long-term incentive compensation 7,208 5,740 Litigation settlement 2,684 6,000 Deferred tax provision/(benefit) 1,433 (2,770 ) Noncash directors' compensation 1,171 767 Amortization of debt issuance costs 306 306 Asset impairment loss - 2,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding amounts acquired in business combinations: Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable 12,773 (19,247 ) Decrease/(increase) in inventories 367 (1,757 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (3,027 ) (3,491 ) Increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities 19,096 28,417 Change in current income taxes 13,525 161 Net change in lease assets and liabilities 1,206 3,108 Increase in other assets (11,834 ) (11,963 ) Increase in other liabilities 12,323 12,354 Other sources 1,237 1,399 Net cash provided by operating activities 489,289 301,249 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (58,831 ) (53,022 ) Business combinations (3,600 ) (138,010 ) Other sources 871 272 Net cash used by investing activities (61,560 ) (190,760 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on revolving line of credit (264,900 ) (482,100 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 174,900 482,900 Purchases of treasury stock (175,594 ) (92,631 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 50,382 34,380 Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation (25,328 ) (28,474 ) Dividends paid (21,079 ) (19,788 ) Change in cash overdrafts payable (9,849 ) (3,927 ) Other sources 256 478 Net cash used by financing activities (271,212 ) (109,162 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 156,517 1,327 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,158 4,831 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 162,675 $ 6,158

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 332,190 $ 201,099 $ - $ 533,289 Cost of services provided and goods sold 237,812 97,237 - 335,049 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,305 49,679 16,821 86,805 Depreciation 5,546 6,257 32 11,835 Amortization 18 2,493 - 2,511 Other operating expense/(income) (46,929 ) 769 - (46,160 ) Total costs and expenses 216,752 156,435 16,853 390,040 Income/(loss) from operations 115,438 44,664 (16,853 ) 143,249 Interest expense (29 ) (68 ) (253 ) (350 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 5,434 1,834 (7,268 ) - Other income—net 95 7 2,840 2,942 Income/(loss) before income taxes 120,938 46,437 (21,534 ) 145,841 Income taxes (29,419 ) (11,007 ) 8,337 (32,089 ) Net income/(loss) $ 91,519 $ 35,430 $ (13,197 ) $ 113,752 2019 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 339,905 $ 182,419 $ - $ 522,324 Cost of services provided and goods sold 253,659 93,696 - 347,355 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,162 46,198 15,931 83,291 Depreciation 5,341 5,747 38 11,126 Amortization 18 2,951 - 2,969 Other operating expense 25 106 - 131 Total costs and expenses 280,205 148,698 15,969 444,872 Income/(loss) from operations 59,700 33,721 (15,969 ) 77,452 Interest expense (19 ) (72 ) (1,042 ) (1,133 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 4,740 1,543 (6,283 ) - Other income—net 76 40 3,160 3,276 Income/(loss) before income taxes 64,497 35,232 (20,134 ) 79,595 Income taxes (15,075 ) (7,823 ) 8,883 (14,015 ) Net income/(loss) $ 49,422 $ 27,409 $ (11,251 ) $ 65,580

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 1,334,667 $ 744,916 $ - $ 2,079,583 Cost of services provided and goods sold 1,010,693 367,504 - 1,378,197 Selling, general and administrative expenses 85,445 188,268 56,505 330,218 Depreciation 22,168 24,292 136 46,596 Amortization 71 9,916 - 9,987 Other operating (income)/expense (78,590 ) 3,495 - (75,095 ) Total costs and expenses 1,039,787 593,475 56,641 1,689,903 Income/(loss) from operations 294,880 151,441 (56,641 ) 389,680 Interest expense (166 ) (340 ) (1,849 ) (2,355 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 19,897 6,256 (26,153 ) - Other income—net 644 75 7,946 8,665 Income/(loss) before income taxes 315,255 157,432 (76,697 ) 395,990 Income taxes (76,473 ) (37,038 ) 36,987 (76,524 ) Net income/(loss) $ 238,782 $ 120,394 $ (39,710 ) $ 319,466 2019 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 1,281,184 $ 657,371 $ - $ 1,938,555 Cost of services provided and goods sold 982,056 339,070 - 1,321,126 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,345 166,934 52,433 305,712 Depreciation 19,984 20,730 156 40,870 Amortization 71 4,264 - 4,335 Other operating expense 6,546 320 2,266 9,132 Total costs and expenses 1,095,002 531,318 54,855 1,681,175 Income/(loss) from operations 186,182 126,053 (54,855 ) 257,380 Interest expense (169 ) (345 ) (4,021 ) (4,535 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 18,135 8,152 (26,287 ) - Other income—net 385 126 8,253 8,764 Income/(loss) before income taxes 204,533 133,986 (76,910 ) 261,609 Income taxes (48,711 ) (30,276 ) 37,301 (41,686 ) Net income/(loss) $ 155,822 $ 103,710 $ (39,609 ) $ 219,923

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 91,519 $ 35,430 $ (13,197 ) $ 113,752 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 29 68 253 350 Income taxes 29,419 11,007 (8,337 ) 32,089 Depreciation 5,546 6,257 32 11,835 Amortization 18 2,493 - 2,511 EBITDA 126,531 55,255 (21,249 ) 160,537 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (5,434 ) (1,834 ) 7,268 - Interest income (102 ) (7 ) - (109 ) CARES Act grant (48,041 ) - - (48,041 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 3,257 520 - 3,777 Stock option expense - - 5,127 5,127 Long-term incentive compensation - - 3,413 3,413 Litigation settlement - 544 - 544 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,211 $ 54,478 $ (5,441 ) $ 125,248 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 49,422 $ 27,409 $ (11,251 ) $ 65,580 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 19 72 1,042 1,133 Income taxes 15,075 7,823 (8,883 ) 14,015 Depreciation 5,341 5,747 38 11,126 Amortization 18 2,951 - 2,969 EBITDA 69,875 44,002 (19,054 ) 94,823 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (4,740 ) (1,543 ) 6,283 - Interest income (84 ) (42 ) - (126 ) Stock option expense - - 4,102 4,102 Long-term incentive compensation - - 3,079 3,079 Acquisition expense - 1,286 50 1,336 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 919 - - 919 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,970 $ 43,703 $ (5,540 ) $ 104,133

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 238,782 $ 120,394 $ (39,710 ) $ 319,466 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 166 340 1,849 2,355 Income taxes 76,473 37,038 (36,987 ) 76,524 Depreciation 22,168 24,292 136 46,596 Amortization 71 9,916 - 9,987 EBITDA 337,660 191,980 (74,712 ) 454,928 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (19,897 ) (6,256 ) 26,153 - Interest income (668 ) (76 ) (13 ) (757 ) CARES Act grant (80,225 ) - - (80,225 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 35,441 3,819 - 39,260 Stock option expense - - 18,422 18,422 Long-term incentive compensation - - 8,937 8,937 Litigation settlement costs - 3,639 - 3,639 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 619 - - 619 Adjusted EBITDA $ 272,930 $ 193,106 $ (21,213 ) $ 444,823 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 155,822 $ 103,710 $ (39,609 ) $ 219,923 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 169 345 4,021 4,535 Income taxes 48,711 30,276 (37,301 ) 41,686 Depreciation 19,984 20,730 156 40,870 Amortization 71 4,264 - 4,335 EBITDA 224,757 159,325 (72,733 ) 311,349 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (18,135 ) (8,152 ) 26,287 - Interest (income)/expense (380 ) (133 ) - (513 ) Stock option expense - - 14,831 14,831 Long-term incentive compensation - - 7,630 7,630 Litigation settlement costs 6,000 - - 6,000 Acquisition expense - 4,664 170 4,834 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 3,982 - - 3,982 Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - 2,266 2,266 Non cash ASC 842 expenses/(benefit) 656 55 (163 ) 548 Adjusted EBITDA $ 216,880 $ 155,759 $ (21,712 ) $ 350,927

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income as reported $ 113,752 $ 65,580 $ 319,466 $ 219,923 Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of: CARES Act grant (48,041 ) - (80,225 ) - Direct costs related to COVID-19 3,777 - 39,260 - Stock option expense 5,127 4,102 18,422 14,831 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements 2,352 2,861 9,408 3,964 Long-term incentive compensation 3,413 3,079 8,937 7,630 Litigation settlement 544 - 3,639 6,000 Medicare cap sequestration adjustments - 919 619 3,982 Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - - 2,266 Acquisition expense - 1,336 - 4,834 Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - 548 Add/(deduct) tax impacts: Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1) 9,141 (2,567 ) 2,976 (9,328 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation (6,146 ) (5,440 ) (26,089 ) (24,177 ) Adjusted net income $ 83,919 $ 69,870 $ 296,413 $ 230,473 Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported Net income $ 6.96 $ 3.96 $ 19.48 $ 13.31 Average number of shares outstanding 16,348 16,565 16,398 16,527 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted net income $ 5.13 $ 4.22 $ 18.08 $ 13.95 Average number of shares outstanding 16,348 16,565 16,398 16,527

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, OPERATING STATISTICS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue ($000) (c) Homecare 279,410 $ 275,976 $ 1,106,358 $ 1,076,025 Inpatient 28,973 30,857 114,956 99,920 Continuous care 30,175 40,997 136,011 133,473 Other 2,984 3,825 11,164 10,433 Subtotal 341,542 $ 351,655 $ 1,368,489 $ 1,319,851 Room and board, net (2,858 ) (3,260 ) (12,174 ) (11,359 ) Contractual allowances (3,994 ) (3,990 ) (14,970 ) (14,893 ) Medicare cap allowance (2,500 ) (4,500 ) (6,678 ) (12,415 ) Net Revenue 332,190 $ 339,905 $ 1,334,667 $ 1,281,184 Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance Homecare 81.8 % 78.5 % 80.8 % 81.5 % Inpatient 8.5 8.8 8.4 7.6 Continuous care 8.8 11.7 9.9 10.1 Other 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.8 Subtotal 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Room and board, net (0.8 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Contractual allowances (1.2 ) (1.1 ) (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Medicare cap allowance (0.7 ) (1.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.9 ) Net Revenue 97.3 % 96.7 % 97.5 % 97.1 % Days of care Homecare 1,404,532 1,377,403 5,597,213 5,338,664 Nursing home 253,261 314,946 1,097,493 1,224,264 Respite 4,971 7,305 20,387 28,857 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 1,662,764 1,699,654 6,715,093 6,591,785 Inpatient 27,811 30,697 112,718 120,063 Continuous care 31,493 41,386 141,693 166,783 Total 1,722,068 1,771,737 6,969,504 6,878,631 Number of days in relevant time period 92 92 366 365 Average daily census ("ADC") (days) Homecare 15,267 14,972 15,293 14,626 Nursing home 2,753 3,423 2,999 3,354 Respite 54 79 55 79 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 18,074 18,474 18,347 18,059 Inpatient 302 334 308 329 Continuous care 342 450 387 458 Total 18,718 19,258 19,042 18,846 Total Admissions 17,960 17,479 71,328 69,859 Total Discharges 18,570 17,575 72,009 68,857 Average length of stay (days) 97.2 95.2 94.0 92.6 Median length of stay (days) 14.0 16.0 14.0 16.0 ADC by major diagnosis Cerebro 35.5 % 35.8 % 35.8 % 36.0 % Neurological 22.4 21.1 21.9 20.6 Cancer 12.3 12.8 12.5 12.9 Cardio 15.9 16.2 15.8 16.5 Respiratory 7.9 8.1 8.1 8.1 Other 6.0 6.0 5.9 5.9 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Admissions by major diagnosis Cerebro 20.9 % 21.9 % 21.1 % 21.1 % Neurological 12.6 12.9 12.9 12.6 Cancer 26.7 29.2 27.6 29.2 Cardio 13.8 14.7 14.3 15.5 Respiratory 10.4 10.5 10.6 11.0 Other 15.6 10.8 13.5 10.6 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Accounts receivable -- Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments 36.0 35.4 n.a. n.a. Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments 25.6 27.2 n.a. n.a.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (unaudited) (a) Included in the results of operations for 2020 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated CARES Act grant $ 48,041 $ - $ - $ 48,041 Direct costs related to COVID-19 (3,257 ) (520 ) - (3,777 ) Stock option expense - - (5,127 ) (5,127 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (3,413 ) (3,413 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 ) Litigation settlement - (544 ) - (544 ) Pretax impact on earnings 44,784 (3,416 ) (8,540 ) 32,828 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 6,146 6,146 Income tax benefit on the above (11,367 ) 906 1,320 (9,141 ) After-tax impact on earnings $ 33,417 $ (2,510 ) $ (1,074 ) $ 29,833 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated CARES Act grant $ 80,225 $ - $ - $ 80,225 Direct costs related to COVID-19 (35,441 ) (3,819 ) - (39,260 ) Stock option expense - - (18,422 ) (18,422 ) Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements - (9,408 ) - (9,408 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (8,937 ) (8,937 ) Litigation settlement - (3,639 ) - (3,639 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (619 ) - - (619 ) Pretax impact on earnings 44,165 (16,866 ) (27,359 ) (60 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 26,089 26,089 Income tax benefit on the above (11,209 ) 4,469 3,764 (2,976 ) After-tax impact on earnings $ 32,956 $ (12,397 ) $ 2,494 $ 23,053 (b) Included in the results of operations for 2019 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (4,102 ) $ (4,102 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (3,079 ) (3,079 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,861 ) - (2,861 ) Acquisition expense - (1,286 ) (50 ) (1,336 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (919 ) - - (919 ) Pretax impact on earnings (919 ) (4,147 ) (7,231 ) (12,297 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 5,441 5,441 Income tax benefit on the above 233 1,100 1,233 2,566 After-tax impact on earnings $ (686 ) $ (3,047 ) $ (557 ) $ (4,290 ) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (14,831 ) $ (14,831 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (7,630 ) (7,630 ) Litigation settlement (6,000 ) - - (6,000 ) Acquisition expense - (4,664 ) (170 ) (4,834 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (3,982 ) - - (3,982 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (3,964 ) - (3,964 ) Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - (2,266 ) (2,266 ) Non cash ASC 842 (expenses)/benefit (656 ) (55 ) 163 (548 ) Pretax impact on earnings (10,638 ) (8,683 ) (24,734 ) (44,055 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 24,177 24,177 Income tax benefit on the above 2,707 2,301 4,320 9,328 After-tax impact on earnings $ (7,931 ) $ (6,382 ) $ 3,763 $ (10,550 )

(c) VITAS has 10 large (greater than 450 ADC), 21 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 18 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 30 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of 10% or greater, four provider numbers have a cap cushion between 5% and 10%, two provider numbers have a cap cushion between 0% and 5%, and two provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.

