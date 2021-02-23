FIS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Fidelity National Information Services, FIS, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the pricing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes denominated in U.S. dollars (the “Senior Notes”) as follows:

$750,000,000 0.375% Senior Notes due 2023;

$750,000,000 0.600% Senior Notes due 2024;

$1,250,000,000 1.150% Senior Notes due 2026;

$750,000,000 1.650% Senior Notes due 2028;

$1,250,000,000 2.250% Senior Notes due 2031; and

$750,000,000 3.100% Senior Notes due 2041.

FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering to purchase certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers commenced today, including accrued and unpaid interest. Any remaining net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities or the repayment of borrowings under FIS’ existing commercial paper programs. Pending such uses, FIS may invest the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering temporarily in investment-grade securities, money-market funds, bank deposit accounts or similar short-term investments, or use such net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing commercial paper programs or revolving credit facility.. The Senior Notes offering is expected to close on March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes offering. The Senior Notes offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, at +1 (212) 834-4533; Barclays Capital Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, at +1 (888) 603-5847; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, at +1 (800) 831 9146; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon St., 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, at +1 (877) 558-2607. The Senior Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on July 31, 2019.